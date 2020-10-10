Illinois Colleges Cope With COVID: University of Illinois at Chicago Keeps Positivity Rate Down

In the age of COVID-19, Illinois’ universities are adapting to the new reality in many different ways while still offering classes for students. The segment “Illinois Colleges Cope With COVID” will take a look each week at one major Illinois school to see how it is doing and what is being done at that school to keep students safe. This week features University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC).

What’s happening?

University of Illinois at Chicago, a public university with over 33,500 students enrolled this fall, is taking part in the same SHIELD saliva testing being used at UIS and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, but a strike by the Service Employees International Union Local 73 in early September meant that the university was almost forced to stop COVID tests entirely. However, testing ended up continuing as scheduled.

As of Sept. 30, the university’s seven-day on-campus testing positivity rate is 0.41%, with a total of 14,839 tests done so far this semester. The university keeps detailed logs about COVID-19 positivity rates and metrics on its website.

What are the school’s procedures for COVID-19?

While UIC is using the University of Illinois system’s SHIELD saliva testing, the scope of the testing is more limited than at UIS. Only certain groups of students, faculty and staff – such as those living in campus housing or taking part in student athletics – are required to participate in weekly testing. Voluntary testing, however, is still available for people not within those groups.

UIC still mandates that all campus community members who need or want to be tested schedule an appointment to do so. By contrast, UIS discontinued appointments and switched to walk-in testing early in the semester.

Those who are part of the mandatory testing groups are required to have a negative test for COVID-19 each week before being allowed to take part in any activities happening on campus, including in-person classes. The in-person classes have social distancing, masks and other public health requirements in place.

But many of the school’s classes are online, including all classes with an enrollment of 50 students or more. As a partial result of this, some students have not needed to be tested at all. UIC freshman physics major Antonio Michaels, as a result of taking a full online class schedule, is one of those students. “As far as difficulty goes, I don’t see it as any different than school in-person,” Michaels said, adding that the online schedule has not been a struggle for him. “I actually prefer it in many ways, because it saves me time due to taking out the traveling factor,” Michaels commented. “I’m able to fit a more comfortable schedule for myself.” Michaels has not had to go to UIC’s campus at all so far, and he anticipates that he will not have to until next year.

Though Michaels chose to take his classes online, first-year students as a whole were encouraged to take at least one in-person class in order to allow them “to build a connection to the campus and a sense of community with their peers,” according to one part of the university’s “Circle Back To Campus” plan.

What’s next?

On-campus testing on the UIC campus is continuing as scheduled for the time being. Unlike UIS, UIC has not made public any testing or COVID-19 positivity metrics that would warrant additional mitigation measures, such as a return to completely remote learning. As for Michaels, he hopes to have a traditional college experience by his junior year. “I just hope that that would, you know, happen … in at least the next year or so.”

UIC administration could not be reached for comment on this story.