UIS+COVID+Vaccinations

**All information stands as of Jan. 21**

The long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed, and UIS is helping to speed up this process by offering vaccines on campus. The university is currently able to vaccinate those who fall into categories 1A and 1B of the vaccination rollout plan, which includes healthcare personnel, long-term facility staff and residents, those over 65, and other frontline workers.

On Jan. 15, Interim Chancellor Whitney sent out an email elaborating on this process. Whitney stated, “UIS is proud to assist the Sangamon County Department of Public Health in its vaccine distribution effort. We have received nearly 1500 responses to the Vaccine Interest Questionnaire that was distributed last week to determine which of our community members are interested in receiving the vaccine. A strong majority of respondents are interested in receiving this vaccine!” She stated that those who are still uncertain or scared about receiving the vaccine should watch the briefing done by Dr. Raj Govindaiah to learn important and accurate information surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

To help educate those with lingering virus and vaccine questions, UIS Health Services also released a frequently asked question flyer to help assuage any fears. The first, and probably most important, question that they discussed was the following: “Will the COVID-19 vaccine cause me to be infected with the COVID-19 virus?” The answer is, “No! This is not a live vaccine, meaning [that] there is no chance you will become infected from receiving the vaccine.” Other questions pertained to how protective the available vaccines are, whether or not a person should get the vaccine if they have already had COVID-19, and whether or not the vaccine will alter a person’s DNA. The corresponding answers are very protective; yes, a person should still get the vaccine; and no, it does not alter DNA.

There is finally a light at the end of the tunnel. The emails, flyers – and even this article – have been created to educate and prepare UIS students, help the community get back to normal, and – more importantly – maximize safety. Simply put, UIS is working to fulfill its promise of “United in Safety.”