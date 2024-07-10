Heartstopper 3: New Photos, Release Date, Previews

Netflix has released the first official images of the third season of Heartsopper. It was October 2023 when filming began on the third chapter of the series inspired by the graphic novel by Alice Oseman and today, almost a year after the release of the second season, the first previews of the new chapter arrive. But what do we know so far about the third season of Heartstopper? Let’s find out all the news that await us and when the series will be released.

When is Heartstopper 3 coming out on Netflix?

Heartstopper 3 will be released on October 3, 2024 on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Italia (@netflixit)

Hearstopper 2: Where We Left Off

Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara and Darcy encounter unexpected obstacles, and Tao and Elle try to move beyond friendship. With exams looming, a school trip to Paris, and a ball to plan, the friends have a lot on their minds as they face new challenges in life, love, and friendship.

Heartstopper 2 Ending Explained

Heartstopper 3, from the renewal to the news already confirmed

Let’s start by remembering that Netflix has confirmed a third and even a fourth season of Heartstopper already after the release of the first chapter of the series. To date, we know that filming of the new episodes has already begun in London, where the story takes place. On October 2, 2023, Netflix UK revealed in a tweet that production of the third season has officially begun.

AND ACTION!! 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 Heartstopper Season 3 is officially in production. pic.twitter.com/QMX0Htoofw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 2, 2023

Who’s in the cast of Heartstopper 3

The third season of Heartstopper will see the return of many familiar faces:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmine Finney as Elle Argent

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

One of the biggest changes to the cast is Sebastian Croft, who will not be returning for season three as Ben. Newcomers include Hayley Atwell as Diane.

Heartstopper 3: “Jonathan Bailey (Anthony from Bridgerton) joins the cast”

Launching the rumour of Jonathan Bailey’s arrival in Heartstopper 3 It was an Instagram account and the news immediately went viral, exciting fans of both Netflix series. This rumor started from an account that was quickly turned private, showing a series of photos where the actor was holding a sign that read: “Trans rights are human rights.” The account name “Jack Maddox” is said to be a reference to one of the secondary characters in the Alice Oseman comic book that inspired it Heartstopper, Henry Maddox. Maddox is a character that Charlie has a crush on and because of which Nick becomes insecure. It will actually be Jonahtan Bailey who plays the character of Maddox in Heartstopper 3? We just have to wait for confirmation from Netflix and, for now, continue dreaming.

How many episodes will Heartstopper 3 have?

Heartstopper 3 will have 8 episodes.