Heavy Metals Found in Tampons No Need to Alarm Us: Let’s Get Clear

“Toxic heavy metals found in all tampons tested.” This is just one of the titles alarmists that can be found online. All this comes from one studypublished in Environmental International, which reports the presence of 16 metals (including Lead, Cadmium and Arsenic) in absorbents internal, specifically inside 30 internal tampons from 14 different brands. This research sparked concerns, anxiety And panic among many people, including girls and influencers who have advised to stop using such products because they are considered dangerous for our Health. It is important, however, to study and understand the results of these studies before drawing hasty conclusions. In fact, the amount of potentially toxic metals toxic found in tampons is negligible compared to those we take every day drinking, eating And breathing.

Heavy metals in sanitary napkins

The amount found in the study are:

– Lead: 120 ng/g of absorbent, which corresponds to 360 ng for a single absorbent (considering an average weight of 3 grams of cotton).

– Cadmium: 6.74 ng/g of absorbent, or 20.22 ng per absorbent.

– Arsenic: 2.56 ng/g of absorbent, i.e. 7.68 ng per absorbent.

Where ng stands for nanogramsMeaning what billionth of gram. So 360 ng means 0.000000360 g.

A comparison with drinking water, shows that we absorb much more of these metals from water than from tampons, even in the worst-case scenario where all the metals in the tampons were absorbed 100%. Furthermore, if we also consider the metals in Food and in theair that we breathe, the metals in the absorbents become negligible. Be careful, this does not mean that the study is not important. It is essential to monitor these values ​​for a matter of safetybut it is also important not to do alarmism.

Limitations of the study

The study analyzed the presence Of metals in tampons, but has not investigated whether and to what extent these metals are absorbed by the vagina or from the body in general. To determine actual absorption, it would be necessary further studies that compare the levels of metals in used sanitary pads with new ones.

Additionally, the study examined 30 tampons, including only 3 from Europe. This sample is not representative of the entire production of internal tampons in Europe. Scientists also specify that this study has some limitations:

“we cannot consider the three non-US pads included in this analysis as representative of the majority of pads available in the EU”

The lead It is the heaviest metal abundant on the Earth’s crust and finds various applications, for example in batteries, in alloys and solders of many consumer objects, in paints, in enamels, in the production of taps and water distribution systems. So over time this metal has become a polluting and now it is ubiquitousit is found everywhere, in variable concentrations obviously. For this reason it can be found in ground where he grew up cotton of the absorbents and therefore remains inside the fibres of cellulose of the cotton.

The same thing goes for arsenicIts presence is both of natural origin, it is present in various mineralswhich of origin anthropogenicso from man as the extraction mining or the processing and use of fossil fuels. And ditto for the cadmiummetal released into the environment also due to fertilizersfrom cigarette smoke and present as an impurity in zinc.

Why this study is important

Tampons are control yourself And Tested strictly, in fact the levels of heavy metals found are within the expected limits. The problem is that the guidelines according to which these products are tested are based on the capacity of absorption epidermal and it is not said that the epithelium vaginal behaves in the same way. So this study makes us understand that lacks something, are missing The Education based on vaginal absorption!

Furthermore, according to a report by the World Economic Forum, only 1% of the funds intended for research from numerous countries are used for medical research specific female health problems. So again this study makes it clear that there is a gap in research, especially that revolt to well-being female.

Before you panic, it is essential contextualize the data and consider the actual quantities of heavy metals found in sanitary pads interiors. The dose makes the poison and the quantities found in this study are much lower than those we ingest daily through other sources. The study has a value significant for public health, but not justify alarmism excessive.