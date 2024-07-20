Here are all the new vice-presidents and quaestors of the European Parliament

The European Parliament has officially taken office and chosen its new bureau, the team of 14 vice-presidents and 5 quaestors who will support the work of President Roberta Metsola, elected with a Bulgarian majority for a second term at the helm of the Community Assembly. The right-hand woman of the Maltese People’s Party, and her deputy vice-president will be another People’s Party, the German Sabine Verheyen who obtained 604 votes in the first round.

They follow in order of consensus

Ewa Kopacz (EPP, Poland, 572 votes)

Esteban González Pons (EPP, Spain, 487)

Katarina Barley (S&D, Germany, 450)

Pina Picierno (S&D, Italy, 405)

Victor Negrescu (S&D, Romania, 394)

Martin Hojsik (Renew, Slovakia, 393)

Christel Schaldemose (S&D, Denmark, 378)

Javi López (S&D, Spain, 377)

Sophie Wilmès (Renew, Belgium, 371)

Nicolae Stefanuta (Greens, Romania, 347),

All these deputies, who are part of the majority that should vote confidence in von der Leyen, were elected in the first round. Two conservatives and a member of the radical left passed through to the second round.

Robert Zile (Ecr, Latvia, 490)

Antonella Sberna (Ecr, Italy, 314)

Younous Omarjee (The Left, France, 311)

Nothing to be done for the radical right-wing members of the Patriots of Europe of Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini (third force in the hemicycle by number of elected representatives, 84) and of the Europe of Sovereign Nations, the new creation of the German far-right AfD (which has only 25 members and is the smallest group). The French Fabrice Leggeri and the Czech Klára Dostálová of the Patriots obtained 177 and 116 votes respectively. The Polish Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik of the Europe of Sovereign Nations only 46 votes. The two vice-presidencies that the D’Hondt method (the method with which positions are divided based on the size of the groups) attributed to the Patriots went to the socialists and the liberals.

The Parliament also elected five Quaestors, who are responsible for administrative and financial matters that directly concern MEPs and their working conditions.

They will be Andrey Kovatchev (Epp, Bulgaria, 559 votes)

Marc Angel (S&D, Luxembourg 461 votes)

Miriam Lexmann (Epp, Slovakia, 459 votes)

Fabienne Keller (Renew, France, 398 votes)

Kosma Zlotowski (Ecr, Poland, 335 votes)

The first four, all members of the majority, were elected in the first round. The Conservative candidate passed in the second round, but again not the Patriots candidate, Hungarian Pál Szekeres, who stopped at 130 preferences.