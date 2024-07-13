Here are the Italian parties that will not vote for Ursula von der Leyen

Next Thursday in Strasbourg there will be a vote to reconfirm President Ursula von der Leyen as head of the European Commission. Barring any surprises, the outcome of the vote is fairly predictable, because the coalition that supports the “bis”, composed of the Populars, Socialists and Liberals, enjoys a large majority that is proof against “snipers”, a majority that could even grow if the support of the Greens, who are currently negotiating and are sponsored by the PSE, were to arrive in extramis.

The yellow-green axis returns to Strasbourg

The positions of the Italian parties are also emerging, without too many surprises, which in Europe, as often happens, take different positions “breaking ranks” of the national coalitions. Those voting against von der Leyen will certainly be Matteo Salvini’s League and Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star Movement. The League’s delegation leader, Paolo Borchia, confirmed that the party will confirm the “no”, in continuity with what was done in 2019: “Ours – he explains – will be a negative vote, not for the person but for the political project. I find it difficult to understand why we are moving towards a center-left Commission: it seems to me that the Commission does not respect the indications of the voters. It is the rejection of a political project”. And again: “The “late backtracking on some controversial aspects of the Green Deal, such as agricultural policies, does not make von der Leyen’s project credible”.

In reality, the position of the League is the most obvious of all, because the Carroccio has joined the newly formed group of “Patriots for Europe” created by Viktor Orban, which was formed precisely to lead the opposition to the majority that was formed in the European Parliament. In 2019, the votes of the 5 Star Movement were decisive for the election of the President of the Commission, but today the scenario has changed; Conte’s party has joined the left-wing group that will vote against the second mandate.

What will Giorgia Meloni do?

Antonio Tajani’s Forza Italia, who represents Italy in the EPP, and Elly Schlein’s Partito Democratico, which has the largest delegation in the PSE, will certainly vote in favor: “We are having an exchange of views with von der Leyen and we are not proceeding without being fully convinced, but the premises are good”, declared the Democratic delegation leader Brando Benifei, who then added: “We need clarity on some points such as the social agenda, cohesion policy and the rule of law”. If the negotiations with the European Greens were to go well, Europa Verde could also enter the majority: “Some answers are satisfactory, but von der Leyen has practically not addressed the issue of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the massacres of the war in the Middle East” explained Ignazio Marino, newly elected MEP in the Greens group for the Green Alliance and the Left.

Socialists Want Greens in Von Der Leyen Majority, Meloni Ambiguous on Vote

The real unknown is Fratelli d’Italia: the party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is currently leaning towards a “no”, but the pressure exerted by Antonio Tajani in these hours is very strong. The Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister is trying to convince his allies that a negative vote would be harmful for the country which would risk isolation. The decisive meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and only then will it be known whether the European Conservatives (ECR) group will enter the majority or not. The hypothesis of a “non-belligerence” remains standing, which could translate into an abstention. Much will depend on the negotiations on the commissioners and what will be up to Italy.