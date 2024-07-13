High finance calls for cash in Ukraine, EU to creditors: “Cut interest”

The big investment funds are back to calling Kiev for cash. The two-year moratorium that allowed Ukraine to avoid interest payments on its debt, which came into force after the outbreak of the war to address the difficult conditions in which the country finds itself due to Russia’s aggression, will expire on August 1. Kiev has asked private creditors, including some large Western investment funds, for a discount on the interest. But for the moment there is no agreement. And without what is known in jargon as debt restructuring, the risk of default becomes increasingly concrete. An eventuality that will not weigh on the immediate future, but which could have repercussions on the future reconstruction of the country.

That is why the European Commission, as reported by Euractiv, has stepped in to urge creditors to “quickly” reach a “fair” agreement with the Ukrainian government. The agreement is worth 15% of Kiev’s annual GDP, about $23 billion. Ukraine has asked for a 60% discount. Creditors, including several US and European giants such as BlackRock, Pimco, Fidelity and Amundi, are not willing to go beyond a 22% haircut.

Also weighing on the situation is the lack of Western financial aid. The $50 billion loan package agreed by G7 leaders in June is due to arrive in a few months, while the $60 billion promised by the United States is tied to military spending. Then there is the $15.6 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which in turn depends in part on debt restructuring.

According to Tim Jones, head of policy at the NGO Debt Justice, Ukraine “cannot and should not pay private creditors in full while facing an invasion by Russia,” he told Euractiv. “By refusing to accept a write-down, bondholders are trying to ensure that public money promised to Ukraine by the IMF, the EU and others will be spent on paying off private creditors, rather than rebuilding Ukraine,” Jones added.

Experts say a default would have no immediate impact, but it would hamper Ukraine’s access to private capital once the war is over and Kiev seeks loans to finance reconstruction. For the Ukrainian government, problems could come even sooner: without a debt restructuring, “Ukraine will not be able to sufficiently finance its defense and undertake a bold recovery and reconstruction agenda,” Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said in mid-June. Around the same time, Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev also warned that the country needs to “find other ways to obtain money to maintain the macroeconomic situation” while also sustaining its military efforts.