“Holmes and Moriarty”, the great return of Sherlock Holmes with a new novel

The iconic hat, the pipe and the inevitable violin. These are the first details that come to mind when you think of Sherlock Holmes, one of the most famous characters in the history of world literature. Many generations have literally fallen in love with the adventures created by the genius of Arthur Conan Doyle, which began way back in 1887. Those who think that the saga ended in 1927 with the last published story (“The Notebook of Sherlock Holmes”) are very wrong, because the infallible detective is ready to return with a brand new adventure.

What is the new Sherlock Holmes novel about?

The descendants of the Scottish writer have identified Gareth Rubin, an English novelist and journalist, as the most suitable person for the new novel dedicated to Holmes. The book, whose title is “Holmes and Moriarty”, will be released on September 12 in 20 countries (including the United Kingdom, of course) and will be published by Simon & Schuster. The news could not fail to attract great fanfare. Rubin has decided to focus on a very specific character, Professor James Moriarty: an evil genius, he is the antagonist par excellence of Sherlock Holmes, so much so that his criminal enterprises have always been promptly thwarted by the detective. The novel is set in London, to be precise in 1903. Holmes and his trusted collaborator Watson are contacted by an actor, George Reynolds, who intends to discover why his theatrical performances always feature the same people, appropriately disguised. The story is surprisingly and incredibly intertwined with the one involving Moriarty himself, so much so that the two bitter rivals are forced to face the same enemy.

Future characters to develop

The aim of Conan Doyle’s descendants was to highlight the potential of other “secondary” characters created by their illustrious ancestor. Rubin was involved for his great ability to describe these characters, starting with Professor Challenger and moving on to Colonel Sebastian Moran. The latter, then, could soon become the protagonist of a separate series and that should promise well. In the meantime, in less than two months the great curiosity of those who loved and continue to love the adventures of Sherlock Holmes will be satisfied with an already highly anticipated book.