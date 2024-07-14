How is the European Football Championship trophy made? Curiosities about the Henry Delaunay cup

The July 14th 2024 the trophy of the European Football Championship will be awarded to the winning team at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. It’s about a cup very prestigious and sought-after in the world of football which takes its name from Henri Delaunaythe first general secretary of UEFA and a great supporter of the idea of ​​a European championship for national teams. The current cup, weighing 8 kg and 60 cm high, is made up of Sterling silver a little different from the original. In 2008, a new version was made by the renowned London goldsmiths and silversmiths Asprey. The winning team is given a copy; the original is the one given during the awards ceremony, but then it returns to UEFA, which owns it. Spain and Germany are the national teams that have received the most (3 each), followed by Italy and France with 2 (Italy won in 2020 and 1968).

What the original cup looked like

The original version of the Henri Delaunay Cup was 43 cm high and weighed 6 kg. It was made entirely in Sterling silveran alloy consisting of 92.5% silver pure and 7.5% of other metals, generally copperwhich makes the material more resistant it’s more workable. It is the same type of silver that is used in jewelry marked with a number 925.

The design of the trophy recalls a typical shape of an artefact.Ancient Greecein homage to the European roots and to the Olympic tradition of Greece. For this reason the cup depicts on one side a sculpture of an athlete playing with a ball, taken from a Greek artefact preserved at the National Archaeological Museum of Athens.

Credit: National Archaeological Museum of Athens, via Wikimedia Commons



The inspiration is the figure of an athlete taken from a tomb stele of the 5th century BC found in Piraeus. He is not a real footballer but a player of Episkyrosone of the first team games with the balldepicted while dribbling.

The Parisian silversmith created this figure on the cup ChobillonThe original trophy was later purchased by the historic Parisian company Arthus Bertrandwhich makes jewelry and medals. The trophy was first exhibited in France in 1960, the year in which the European Football Championship was born.

UEFA Euro 1968 Final – Italian captain Giacinto Facchetti with the trophy.



The trophy actually bears the name of the creator of the European Championships: Henri Delaunay. After a brief experience as a footballer and referee, Delaunay became general secretary of the UEFAthe European Football Confederation, in 1954. Unfortunately Delaunay died 5 years before the first edition of the championship, but his name remained on the trophy.

How the current cup is made

In 2006 the cup was melted down to create a second edition, this time made by the company Aspreya historic London silverware. It has not been modified for any particular reason, but only to give it more value, making it more valuable, larger and heavier, but the design has remained the same.

The current cup is 18 cm taller and 2 kg heavier than the first versionso let’s move on 60 cm And 8 kg silver.

The silver base was enlarged to give greater stability to the cup that had grown in size. As the list of championship winners began to grow long, the names of the nations were moved to the back of the trophy.

It took 170 hours of work to create the trophy (but it was worth it).

The Henri Delaunay trophy has a classic “rotation shape” body, that is, the profile that characterizes it is a flat figure that is rotated around an axis to generate the final three-dimensional shape. This type of shape is usually obtained by turning.

It starts with a flat metal plate that is pushed towards a rotating machine – the latheprecisely – which has exactly the shape we want to give to the metal sheet. The sheet is pushed towards the lathe until it adheres to it, taking on the same shape. The next photo shows an example of the turning process (in this case to make a piece of a lava lamp).

Credits: Mathmos



Other parts of the cup can be produced in other ways such as mold casting or chiselinga true jeweler’s handcrafted work. Then the pieces made differently can be soldered together.

The first player to lift the renewed cup was Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas in 2008, on the day of his team’s victory over Germany in Vienna.

What is the value of the European Cup?

The cup certainly has a great symbolic value, but its economic value is no less.

If we were to buy it today, with a silver price of around 0.87 cents per gram (average price 06/2024), knowing that the cup weighs 8 kilos, we would have to pay well €6960!