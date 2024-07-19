How much does a closed car heat up under the sun? We measured the temperature

After alone 30 minutesthe temperature inside aclosed car under the Sun scorching heat can increase significantly, even reaching 40 °C. But what is the temperature maximum which can be reached within a vehicle during a hot day summer? And how long does it take to get to these critical values? We conducted a experiment to measure this exactly, using a thermometer inside a car and detecting the temperature at intervals regular. The collected data allow us to draw a graph “temperature-time” to view thetrend of theincrease of temperature.

Important note: this video was conceived and started before learning the tragic news of the death of a little girl on July 18, 2024 in Marcon, in the province of Venice, due to heatstroke after being forgotten in a car. We have therefore integrated the video with information on anti-abandonment devices to raise awareness as much as possible on this delicate issue.

Before seeing the results obtained, it is important to understand why the temperature inside a vehicle increases significantly when exposed to solar rays. The cause is theeffect greenhouse! In practice, the sun’s light energy passes through the car’s windows and is absorbed by the air molecules inside, exciting them. The absorbed energy is then re-emitted in the form of infrared rays and heat. Heat and infrared rays cannot easily escape from the car through the windows or frame: the windows, for example, reflect infrared rays instead of transmitting them as they do with visible light. As a result, much more energy enters than exits, causing the interior temperature to rise rapidly.

So let’s look at the graph we got.

Graph showing the temperature inside a car under the sun as a function of time.



This experiment was performed on 07/19/2024 in Milan, from 12:00 to 14:00. The temperature outside the car was 34 °C and the day was slightly cloudy.

The graphic illustrates the temperature trend inside a closed car under the Sun over the course of 120 minutes. The horizontal axis represents time in minutes, while the vertical axis represents temperature in degrees Celsius (°C). At the beginning, the internal temperature of the car is 35 °C. In the first 10 minutes, the temperature increases quickly in a fairly linearreaching 36.8 °C. After 20 minutes it further rises to 38.3 °C. Continuing to monitor, after 30 minutes the temperature is 39.6 °C and, after 40 minutes, it reaches 41 °C. After 70 minutes, the temperature is 43.6 °C and, after 80 minutes stabilizes around 43.8 °C. This temperature remains constant from that point on, when the car reaches a balance between energy input and energy output.

