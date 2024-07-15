How much energy does car air conditioning consume?

With the arrival of summer, air conditioning in cars becomes increasingly used. In addition to the comfort it can provide, its use often leads to the question of whether its use affects the fuel consumption. Turning on the air conditioning affects the consumption of our car because its operation requires energy, which is obtained precisely from the combustion of fuel. Theincrease in consumption it stands on average – in order of magnitude – at around 1 liter per houror approximately 2 litres every 100 km. However, there are ways to use it in a more effective way. aware and especially, economic.

How much does air conditioning affect consumption: how much fuel is needed

Using air conditioning increases the consumption of fuel of a car because the components of this system need electric energy to work and this is obtained directly from motor. The consumption introduced by the use of this system can to vary based on different factorsas:

There Vehicle type : the largest cars with more powerful engines tend to consume more fuel with the air conditioning on than smaller, more compact vehicles. However, in some cases, smaller engines are put under more strain, especially if the air conditioning demand is very high.

: the largest cars with tend to consume more fuel with the air conditioning on than smaller, more compact vehicles. However, in some cases, smaller engines are put under more strain, especially if the air conditioning demand is very high. The driving conditions : Stop-and-go city driving requires more energy to keep the cabin cool than highway driving.

: Stop-and-go city driving requires more energy to keep the cabin cool than highway driving. There external temperature: the higher the outside temperature, the more effort the air conditioning system has to work to cool the interior of the car.

According to a 2021 study, the impact of air conditioning on fuel consumption at low speeds can reach up to almost 18 liters of gasoline per 100 kilometers. This figure decreases as speed increases, reaching an average of 8.2 liters per 100 kilometers for speeds below 50 km/h up to a minimum of 1.3 liters per 100 kilometers for higher speeds. The type of use of the tests carried out by the same study, with a variety of speeds given by normal use of the car, provided a average difference of petrol consumption due to the use of air conditioning equal to 0.9 liters per hour.

According to another 2018 study, however, the use of air conditioning can to engrave on petrol consumption until the 35%. Tests conducted on three different car models dating back to the early 2000s showed a increase in consumption equal to approximately 1.8 litres per 100 kilometres.

How to reduce the impact of air conditioning on consumption

There are several strategies that drivers can adopt for reduce the impact of air conditioning on fuel consumption: