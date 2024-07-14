How to Keep Your Email Inbox Organized: 5 Helpful Tips

L’e-mail is a tool widely used by anyone with an Internet connection. Given the massive use of email, the risk that your inbox will soon become cluttered with messages of dubious usefulness is absolutely real. That’s why in this article we decided to share with you 5 Tips and Tricks to keep your email inbox tidy.

5 tips for a tidy email inbox

1. Make good use of folders and labels

A first suggestion we give you is to create a system of folders and labels with the aim of classifying the various messages in an orderly manner. For example, for your work email, you could create folders for specific projects or for specific clients. Another idea could be to create ad hoc folders for certain types of communications: for example, you could create one for internal communications with your employees and one for communications with clients and suppliers.

2. Set rules and filters

Most email services allow you to Set rules and filters to automatically manage incoming emails. If you find it practical, you could create rules to automatically move messages to some specific folders that you have previously created, mark them as important, or even delete them if they come from unwanted senders. This is a pretty simple way to automatically tidy up your email inbox.

3. Unsubscribe from newsletters that don’t interest you

No one doubts the usefulness of newsletters which, despite being a rather “dated” technology, are still extremely useful, especially if you want to stay updated on certain topics that fall within your interests. It must be said, however, that sometimes you subscribe to some newsletters by mistake (perhaps when you create an account to access the specific service offered by a certain site) and, if you are not careful, in a short time you could find yourself literally inundated with commercial emails coming from the latter. To give your inbox a little more “breathing space”, therefore, we recommend that you unsubscribe from newsletters that do not interest you (to do this just click on the link Unsubscribe or Unsubscribe (which is usually present at the bottom of messages from the latter and follow the instructions that appear on the screen). If you still receive emails from a sender after unsubscribing from their newsletter, mark these messages as spam.

4. Make good use of disposable emails

Linked to the previous point, we also suggest you to make good use of disposable emailsespecially when you need to sign up for a site that you will use only once. What are they? As their name suggests, they are temporary addresses that can be created with specific online tools (among the most famous are TempMail and YopMail) to be used to register for services, participate in promotions or download resources without compromising your privacy or clogging up your email inbox. For some time now, Apple has allowed its users to create temporary emails using the function Hide my iCloud+ emailavailable on iPhone and iPad updated to iOS/iPadOS 15 or later and on Mac updated to macOS 12 or later.

5. Clean up your inbox regularly

As a fifth and final tip we suggest you: Clean out your inbox regularly. Even if you pay attention to all the advice we have given you so far, it is almost certain that, from time to time, your email inbox will become “dirty” with some unwanted message or with some communication that has not appeared in the correct folder. Setting aside a specific time of the week to do a little cleaning can remedy the problem.