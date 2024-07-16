How to Prevent Your Smartphone from Overheating in Summer: 10 Useful Tips

It’s now common knowledge: the high temperatures of summer are not good for electronic devices, including ours smartphone. So how do you prevent your phone from overheating in the summer? overheating can damage various electronic components, primarily the battery, thus leading to a potential drop in performance of the device. By following some simple precautions – including not leaving the phone exposed to direct sunlight, avoiding the use of energy-hungry apps and keeping the brightness to a minimum – it is possible prevent your phone from overheating in summer. Here is a “decalogue” of useful tips to avoid excessive overheating of the smartphone and what to do if the phone overheats too much.

HOW TO AVOID SMARTPHONE OVERHEATING

1. Do not leave your phone exposed to direct sunlight

As “trivial” as this advice may seem, it is actually an aspect that is often overlooked by many people who carelessly leave their phone exposed to the sun when they are under an umbrella or in other contexts.

2. Limit device use at the seaside and during rush hour

Using your phone at the beach and/or during peak hours (approximately from 11:00 to 17:00) is equivalent to “frying” the battery, there’s no point beating around the bush. Intense sunlight combined with sometimes prohibitive temperatures is, in fact, one of the main reasons for smartphone overheating.

3. Remove the case

Perhaps not everyone knows this, but as useful as they are for protecting your smartphone from bumps and falls, cases (especially plastic ones) significantly reduce the phone’s ability to dissipate heat, contributing to its overheating. On particularly hot days, removing it could therefore be a more than correct move to make (as long as you handle the phone with care to avoid damage due to accidental falls).

4. Turn off unnecessary connections

If you don’t need to use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and data connections, turn them off.

5. Install temperature monitoring apps

Checking the temperature of the internal components of the device from time to time could be a good practice to adopt to understand if it is the case to limit the use of the device even in the absence of tangible signals (such as the red-hot body of the smartphone). To achieve this, you can use various ad hoc applications, such as Device Info HW (for Android) and Lirum Device (for iPhone).

6. Limit the use of apps that are too energy-hungry

If the ambient temperature is high (or if the internal components of the device are), it is best to avoid using the phone and, in particular, particularly energy-hungry apps, including gaming, photo editing, video editing, and even those that use artificial intelligence.

7. Do not keep your device constantly charging

This advice, which should always be applied to keep your phone battery in good condition, is especially true in the summer. High heat is in fact one of the main factors in the deterioration of lithium batteries.

8. Keep the brightness at a minimum

Having the screen brightness set constantly above 80% could cause the phone to overheat and drain the battery faster. It is much better to keep the brightness at lower values, if possible not above 60-70%.

9. Use an original charger

Third-party chargers may not meet the quality standards of original chargers or those approved by the smartphone manufacturer. This could cause the battery to overheat and potentially cause permanent damage.

10. Activate energy saving

This way, with just one touch, you will make the phone reduce its activities to a minimum. This results in lower energy consumption and consequently a lower risk of overheating.

What to do if your phone is overheating

Even following the “tips” in the list we have just provided, given the extreme temperatures that now characterize our summers every year, it is likely that from time to time the phone overheats. In these cases, what can be done to take action? The “procedure” to follow if the phone has overheated It’s quite simple and easy to implement.

First, if your phone is connected to the charger, unplug it immediately. Then, turn off your phone and place it in a cool place, such as a room with air conditioning or a fan. If your device is protected by a case, remove it, and then let the cool air in the room cool down the device. This will help the internal temperature of the device drop more quickly. Only turn your device back on when it has completely cooled down and is no longer hot.