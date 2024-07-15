How to vote for the presidency of the European Parliament

The election of the next President of the European Parliament could take place by acclamation. The only candidate for the post at the moment is the Maltese Roberta Metsola of the European People’s Party (EPP). The vote on Tuesday 16 July will be the first appointment of the inaugural session of the tenth legislature. The plenary session in Strasbourg, barring sensational reversals, will almost certainly see the reconfirmation of the outgoing President, who has already governed the Eurochamber for the previous two and a half years.

Metsola is awaiting reappointment after the European elections on June 9, and the 720 MEPs are expected to hand her the keys to the democratic institution par excellence of the European Union. The vote for the second term of the Commission presidency, Ursula von der Leyen, is instead set for July 18. In that case, no acclamation is expected, but a very tense battle, where each vote will have a significant weight, especially those of Italy.

How many votes are needed to obtain the presidency of the European Parliament?

The Assembly is composed of 720 elected members, including all the MEPs who won a seat during the European elections held from 6 to 9 June in the 27 EU Member States. An absolute majority of valid votes cast is required for the candidate to obtain the presidency. Voting is by secret ballot. However, care must be taken in calculating the absolute majority. It does not necessarily coincide with the absolute majority of the number of those entitled to vote. This circumstance occurs only if all 720 members of the Eurochamber participate in the vote, casting a valid vote. In this case, the number of votes required is 361 in favor of the candidate. If there are abstentions, blank ballots and invalid ballots, the threshold required for election is lowered.

The new European Parliament and the day of truth for von der Leyen

For example, if 20 members abstain, plus 20 blank and 10 invalid votes, the total number of valid votes cast would be reduced to 660. This means that to obtain an absolute majority, 336 votes in favour would be enough to obtain the presidency. Only candidates formally presented by their respective parliamentary groups can be voted on. If at the end of the first vote no one is elected, a second round and a possible third will be held. The rules state that, at the end of each round of voting, new candidates can be presented. If after three votes no majority emerges, a fourth and final round will be held, consisting of a run-off between the two candidates who received the most votes in the third round. The candidate who receives the most preferences wins, but in the event of a tie, the oldest candidate is elected.

The hypothesis of election by acclamation for Metsola

In the specific case of this election, Metsola is at the time of writing the only candidate in the running and an election by acclamation is being considered for her, a possibility provided for by Article 15 of the Eurochamber’s internal rules. This can occur when the number of candidates is equal to the number of seats to be assigned. The same rule applies to vice-presidents and quaestors, who will also be elected during the plenary session on 16 July. The election by acclamation is an election in which there is no vote, but it can only take place if another condition is met: none of the parliamentary groups representing at least one fifth of the deputies (144) must have requested a secret ballot.

In this case, the first of the re-elected outgoing vice-presidents will coordinate the voting operations. For July 16, this task would fall to Pina Picierno, an Italian MEP re-elected from the ranks of the Democratic Party. The deadline for communicating the formation of the groups expires on Monday, July 15. The only groups that could put forward a challenger candidate are the far-right ones that were formed following the last European elections: Patriots for Europe (PfE), which includes among others the elected representatives (84) of Viktor Orban, Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini, and the Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN), the group founded by the Germans of Alternative for Germany, which has 25 seats.

Voting times for the presidency of the European Parliament

If Metsola’s acclamation does not materialize, the first round of voting is scheduled for July 16 at 10:00. The subsequent and possible rounds are scheduled for approximately 12:30, then at 15:00. A fourth, and decisive, round of elections would take place at 17:00. Once the highest office of the European Parliament has been appointed, there will be the election of the 14 vice-presidents of the European Parliament, scheduled in any case for the afternoon of July 16 or brought forward to 12:30 in the case of election by acclamation. All voting operations should be completed by the evening of July 16.