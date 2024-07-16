Jimenshi – The Con Artists, the new Netflix thriller series: plot and release date

A new Japanese thriller series inspired by the gripping novel by Ko Shinjo is coming to Netflix. It’s called Jimenshi – The Con Artists (Tokyo Swindlers in English) and its plot revolves around a dangerous game of deception in the real estate market, a series of unprecedented crimes committed by a cunning group of scammers who use the sale of real estate as bait to steal large sums of money. Directed by Hitoshi One, a well-known director of films, TV series, music videos and commercials, this exciting 7-episode crime series is ready to glue everyone to the screen. But let’s find out more about the series.

Jimenshi – The Con Artists: The Plot

Real estate prices in Tokyo have started to skyrocket again. Takumi Tsujimoto (Go Ayano) meets Harrison Yamanaka (Etsushi Toyokawa), the leader of a notorious real estate scam ring. Together with informant Takeshita (Kazuki Kitamura), impostor recruiter Reiko (Eiko Koike), and legal advisor Goto (Pierre Taki), Takumi helps carry out the real estate scams as a negotiator. The gang’s next target is their most ambitious yet: a ten billion yen real estate scam. As the scammers engage in a skillful back-and-forth with landowners and big developers eager to redevelop the land, the police are relentlessly pursuing them. Meanwhile, both Takumi’s past and Harrison’s unethical methods gradually come to light. The scammers take enormous risks to make dishonest deals while the police are hot on their heels. Will they be able to pull off their ten billion yen plan?

Who’s in the cast of Jimenshi – The Con Artists

Go Ayano, who has appeared in the Netflix series “Yu Yu Hakusho” and several films including “Let’s Go Karaoke!”, plays Takumi Tsujimoto, an individual who ventures into the world of fraud. He is joined by Etsushi Toyokawa, who has appeared in films such as “Baian the Assassin, MD,” “Sword of Desperation,” “Kingdom 2: Far and Away,” and more, as Harrison Yamanaka, a skilled con man who deceives his victims into stealing large sums of money. Once considered too complex to adapt for the screen, this masterpiece of crime thrillers has finally been made.

Jimenshi – The Con Artists: The Trailer

Jimenshi: The Con Artists: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Jimenshi: The Con Artists arrives on Netflix on July 25, 2024.

