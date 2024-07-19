Just save the bear, let’s protect the inhabitants of Trentino





I tried to throw out the question to the mayor of Mezzana, in the beautiful Val di Sole in Trentino, 14 kilometers upstream from the place where Andrea Papi, 26, was killed last year while jogging: “But can’t you turn the bear into a naturalistic attraction, to the point of living with it?”. Giacomo Redolfi, 60, looks at you with the frankness of a mountaineer: “Have you ever met a bear up close?”. Once, in the Balkans: “They kept him on a chain tied to his nose with an iron ring, they filed down all his teeth and cut his claws”. Redolfi smiles: “The repopulation of bears in Trentino was decided by people like you, who live in the city and have never come face to face with a real bear. They decided on the repopulation and didn’t manage it. While we here, because of these mistakes, have lost our constitutional rights: the right to freedom of movement and safety, first and foremost”.

Everyday life threatened by the presence of bears

“We live in a wonderful place, but some of my fellow citizens no longer leave their homes in the evening – explains the mayor of Mezzana -. They are elderly, they live on the edge of the woods and are terrified of finding a bear in front of them. So they are no longer free. Is this right? And we mayors can’t do anything. They say that the bear’s habitat is the woods, while we humans should live in the village: but our villages are inside the woods. We have entire hamlets in the woods. Our life is in the woods. The bear is a predator. We see it at high altitude when it moves. And we have become its prey. In Trentino there used to be a very small number of bears: today there are too many”.

The Bear Spray Controversy

Then there is the joke of the anti-bear spray: a can that sprays a stinging cloud of oleoresin capsicum at a distance of 15 meters, a natural extract used to produce pepper gas. It is considered a weapon. A decree assigned it to the forestry department. “Not even the police, firefighters, civil protection can use it,” explain some volunteers. So if they have to search for missing people in the woods, each team must be escorted by a forester. When the number of teams exceeds the number of foresters available, the other volunteers are sent home because no one would protect them from possible attacks. It happened a few weeks ago.

The Human Cost of Ecological Choices

The mayor of Mezzana convinced me. By freeing bears we have imprisoned an entire region and the surrounding valleys. And the most absurd background is that the entire operation was managed ideologically by the environmentalist salons. Without involving the inhabitants of Trentino, the true custodians of the valleys, who today find themselves – literally – with bears in front of their homes.

Recent attack confirms fears

On the morning of Tuesday, July 16, a 43-year-old French hiker was attacked in Dro, Trentino, and was hospitalized with wounds that will heal in twenty days. According to TrentoToday, the man had not entered the jungle to photograph the bear up close, as enthusiasts from all over the world do with lions and leopards during safaris in Africa. He was simply walking along a mountain path, in the valley just 10 kilometers from the beach of Torbole and Lake Garda. After the initial contact, the French tourist was saved because he played dead.

The tragic precedent of Andrea Papi

Poor Andrea Papi had it worse, mauled by the bear Jj4 in Caldes, Val di Sole on April 5, 2023, while he was jogging near his home. The first victim in Italy. And even if statistics tell us that more people die from hornet stings (which are removed or killed if they invade an inhabited area), we should all reflect on what is happening. The trend is inevitable: as the number of bears increases without any control in a region populated by humans like Trentino, close encounters will become more and more frequent. And, unfortunately, so will attacks. In the TrentoToday photo above, the back of a young carabiniere attacked by a bear in the summer of 2020 along the path that runs alongside Lake Andalo.

