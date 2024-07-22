Kinetic Art According to Alexander Calder, the Artist Engineer

Alexander Calder in his Paris studio, 1931.

Credits: Marc Vaux,

Calder Foundation, New York



On July 22nd, 128 years ago, he was born Alexander Calderthe artist engineer who made the world famousKinetic Artor art in movement. This art movement, born after the Second World War with the decline of geometric abstraction, had a dynamic and interactive approach, using mechanical movements that created works in movement. The aim was to create works that would perceptively and visually involve the spectator, who, in observing them, would perceive himself as part of aimmersive visual experience. A mix of art and engineering that is sometimes forgotten in school art history books, but that deserves to be remembered. And what is more representative of kinetic art than the works mobiles of Calder?

What is Kinetic Art?

The roots of kinetic art lie in Futurism, Dadaism, Constructivism, and the Bauhaus, but kinetic artists aimed to take it a step further, freeing the works from the frames and pedestals and “throwing” them into the fourth dimension, that of the human being. Lkinetic art in fact, it has as its main object the plastic works (3D or 2D) in movement (kinetic works)conceived in such a way that they move through changes in the air or wind, and by positioning themselves in space they offer the spectator new points of view. Thanks to this dynamism the work was free from constraints and could be observed in multiple ways, becoming a well-rounded creation.

These objects could be mechanical devices that produced a cyclical movement programmed by the artist, or they could give life to a free and unpredictable movement, which generated forms that were indefinable a priori.

The aim of the artists of this movement was to overcome the conception of art as a mere form of expressive expression observed in a passive manner, but of engage viewers in his work both visually (observing the works from multiple points of view) and psychologically.

But kinetic art was not immediately seen as avant-garde movementFor that the artists had to wait until 1955, the year in which the exhibition was held in Paris The Movement, whose central theme was precisely movement, and which put before everyone’s eyes the works of famous artists such as Calder, Duchamp and other European and international artists. It was there that the turning point occurred: that exhibition highlighted both their research and experiments in the field of optical illusionsboth those of the pure movement.

Five years later, in Zurich, this art “took shape” and recognition with the name by which we know it today thanks to the exhibition Kinetic Art (in German “kinetic art”), and throughout the 1960s became famous in Europe and America thanks to a series of exhibitions.

Calder’s Journey to Art in Motion

Calder was born into an artistic family, and lived every day of his childhood and adolescence in contact with art. His parents, however, hoped “that he would find a serious job that would give him food”, and advised him to undertake studies that would guarantee him a future. Alexander opted for mechanical engineeringwhich seemed to him to be the closest thing there was to art.

After graduation he worked as a hydraulic engineer, but he was deeply dissatisfied: his creative flair was trapped. To earn money he decided to take a job as a stoker on a ship, and while he was on a voyage from San Francisco to New York, saw the sun rise near the coast of Guatemalawhile at the same time the moon was disappearing:

It was early morning and the sea was calm off Guatemala, when above my bed I saw the beginning of a fiery dawn on one side and the moon like a silver coin on the other.

This vision left a deep mark on his mind, and years later he created the “Red Mobile”, one of his most famous works. Mobiles, movable constructions made of wire, metal parts and other moving materials, would soon become the young artist’s trademark.

Red Mobile, 1956. It was the Guatemalan sunset that inspired the kinetic work of painted sheet metal and metal rods. Credits: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.



However, once he landed in Philadelphia, he found work in a sawmilland even this brief parenthesis in his life influenced his future as an artist: it was right there that he decided to return to New York and become an artist.

Kinetic Art from Another Perspective: Calder’s “Mobiles”

Alexander Calder soon moved to Paris, where he met many artists of the time who influenced his way of seeing art and who made him develop the idea that mechanical art should no longer be anchored to the ground, but float. And so the mobiles (which as the name suggests were mobile) the cardinal symbol of kinetic art: those wonderful kinetic sculptures that hung from the ceilings freed the painting into space and transported it into the fourth dimension, that of reality.

The “Double Gong” mobile, made of metal and paint, MOMA, New York. Credits: Rob Corder



The mobiles were abstract geometric configurations made with pieces of metal, rope, wood and other materials, and if initially they followed programmed movements, Calder soon opted to make them remain in an “unstable equilibrium”. And so the mobiles moved with the movements of air, giving life to works that could be observed from multiple points of view.

Not only that: fascinated by the beauty of nature, the shapes of his mobiles became more and more similar to delicate sea creatures, flowers swaying on stems, small twigs from dancing leaves moved by the wind.

The famous philosopher Paul Sartre He was so impressed by mobiles that he wrote an essay about them, in which he defined them as follows:

The mobiles mean nothing but themselves; they “are”, that’s all; they are absolutes, they are perfect just as they are.

His mobile works, which in the 1940s were worth only a thousand dollars in the United States, have sold for thousands of dollars since his death. His famous “Flying Fish” (1957) broke all records at Christie’s when it was sold for 25.9 million dollars.