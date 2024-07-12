Landslide in Monte di Procida today, is there a connection with the earthquakes in Campi Flegrei?

Today, Thursday, July 11tha landslide occurred on the Mount of Procidamore specifically it would be about the collapse of a ridge which, fortunately, did not cause no casualties or injuries: according to initial reconstructions, in fact, the area had already been closed to the public and continuously monitored due to the precarious conditions, and therefore there were no swimmers in the immediate vicinity. However, there was fear among the swimmers of the nearby beaches of Miliscola (in the Bacoli area) due to the large dust cloud which hit the sea and then rose again. The landslide event occurred shortly after a earthquake of magnitude 2.6 at Campi Flegrei at 11:59, but at the moment the INGV has not released official communications regarding a possible correlation between the two phenomena. Some newspapers that have come into contact with the Vesuvius Observatory claim that currently a direct correlation would not be confirmed between the earthquake and the landslide, but surely in the next few hours the situation will be clearer and it will be possible to provide a more accurate description of what happened.

The area of Mount of Procidain any case, is certainly not new to landslides: we can see this clearly by also observing what is reported on the IdroGEO portal, that is, the Italian platform on hydrogeological instability.

Credit: IdroGEO



It is clearly visible how one goes from moderate danger zones (yellow areas) to zones high and very high danger (red and brown areas). If we instead observe the image below with the landslide inventory, we see the presence of numerous areas dotted with red dots: these correspond to areas that in the past have recorded major phenomena, especially linked to phenomena of collapse And overturning.