Lava tube may have been discovered for the first time on the Moon: study

The Mare Tranquillitatis pit photographed by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2012. Credit: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University



The hypothesis that there are underground structures on the Moon lava tubes It has existed for about half a century, but today we finally have a possible confirmation thanks to the data obtained from the probe Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) of NASA. The analysis, published in Nature Astronomy and created by a team led by Lorenzo Buzzone of the University of Trento, has identified a lava tunnel in the Sea of ​​Tranquility (where Apollo 11 landed in 1969) at a depth of 130-170 meters. The lava tube would be between 30 and 80 meters long and 45 meters wide. The importance of this discovery lies in the fact that these cave-like channels in the lunar subsurface are ideal candidates for base building humans in the near future.

What was discovered on the Moon: the study on the lava tube

On the lunar surface, several cavities have been identified that open onto the subsoil of our satellite. The hypothesis is that these “holes” were formed by the collapse of the ceilings of lava tubes, which are essentially underground tunnels dug by lava when the Moon was geologically active. These are structures that are also found on Earth, for example in Hawaii or the Canary Islands. However, it has never been confirmed that these openings actually lead to underground caves and tunnels, especially those large enough to accommodate bases for the permanence of future space explorers.

One of these “holes” is the Sea Tranquility Pita cavity about 100 meters wide discovered in 2009 in the basaltic basin known as the Sea of ​​Tranquility, on the side of the Moon visible to us. You can see it in the cover image of this article.

The discovery that this cavity provides access to an underground tunnel came thanks to radar images and data provided years ago by the instrument. Mini RF (Radio Frequency Miniatures) aboard the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. These data were analyzed again using signal processing techniques developed by the partly Italian research group that conducted the study. Well, the new data showed researchers something odd: in the images of the radar reflections of the pit area, an increase in brightness was noted on one side of the cavity, which is a strong indication of the presence of an underground tunnel.

According to the estimates of the researchers who published this new study, the conduit could have a depth of between 130 and 170 meters, a length of between 30 and 80 meters and a width of about 45 meters, with an inclination of up to a maximum of 45°. Tests were then carried out computer simulations to obtain two possible three-dimensional models capable of agreeing with the observations made and which could lead to the discovery of the first lava tube under the surface of the Moon.

Two different reconstruction models of the connection between the Mare Tranquillitatis pit and the lava tube that is supposed to be present underground. Credit: Leonardo Carrer et al. (2024)



The Importance of the Discovery: A Future Stay on the Moon Seems More Sustainable

The Moon is certainly not as hospitable as our planet, but the presence of tunnels and caves could provide a great help in view of a longer stay on our satellite.

One of the biggest problems for human presence on the Moon is the‘temperature range of as much as 300 °C, from 127 °C during the day to -173 °C at night. No less important is the danger associated with radiation is solar That cosmic and at the risk of meteorite impacts. Lunar caves could one day provide shelter from both radiation and meteorites, while also providing a place with lower temperature variations between day and night.

Precisely for these reasons, in recent years training programs have been carried out aimed at astronauts focused on the exploration of underground systems, such as the program CAVES of the European Space Agency.