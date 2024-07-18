“Meloni? You’re making a total mess”

Pina Picierno, the newly re-elected vice-president of the European Parliament from the Democratic Party, does not mince her words in attacking the Italian government’s performance in Europe, particularly in the negotiations for the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen as President of the Commission. “What Giorgia Meloni will do, what she is doing, is clear for all to see: a total mess,” the Democratic MEP told reporters on the sidelines of the first plenary session of the tenth legislature, currently underway in Strasbourg.

“It seems to me that all the contradictions at home (the members of Fratelli d’Italia, ed.) they try to hide here explode with a significant echo”, he added. Then the attack: “They seem to me to be in total confusion: they have demonstrated it in these hours and in these days”, to the point that “a series of unedifying embarrassments have already been made”.

The reference, not explicit but difficult to misunderstand, is to the way in which the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is conducting the important game in the EU following the European elections last June. The government leader has not yet expressed a coherent position on the encore of the outgoing President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, which in turn has repercussions on the nomination of the Italian member of the next College at the Berlaymont.

At the European Council at the end of June, Meloni abstained on the Spitzencandidatin of the People’s Party, but according to rumors circulating in the last few hours, the FdI delegation to the European Parliament will unanimously vote confidence in von der Leyen tomorrow (July 18). Now, the Melonians have not yet officially dissolved their reservations on German politics, but the fact that yesterday they obtained a second vice-presidency of the Chamber for Antonella Sberna would seem to indicate that their vote can be taken for granted at this point.

Among those who will offer their support for von der Leyen’s reappointment, Picierno assured, there are certainly the Social Democrats of the S&D. There was with the outgoing president “a very convincing exchange, which convinced the PD and also the Socialist family”, he said, therefore there are “all the conditions to express a positive vote”. “There was a very open dialogue, very constructive also within the group”, he added speaking to journalists. “President von der Leyen opened up convincingly to many requests that came from the delegation of the Democratic Party” as well as “to many issues also raised by the Socialist family”.

No snipers from the Democratic delegation, he assured, while within the Socialist group “some distinctions” could emerge which, he underlined, are “physiological” for a parliamentary force of this size. A patrol, that of the Democratic Party, which still remains without a head of delegation more than a month before the European elections: a situation that “we are discussing right now”, mocked Vice President Picierno, promising that soon “all the decisions that need to be taken will arrive”.

But despite the fact that the Democratic Party is the largest delegation within the Socialists, it did not claim the presidency of the group for itself, which was reconfirmed to the Spanish Iratxe García Pérez. It is true that this is not a written rule, but it is standard practice for the Socialist group leader in the Chamber to come from the national party with the most elected representatives. Instead, “the Democratic Party has put the unity of the group before what could seem legitimate requests: we will continue like this”, he declared, anticipating that “it should not be an Italian in the second part of the legislature to lead the European Parliament”, thus denying a hypothesis that has been circulating for some time in the corridors of Brussels.