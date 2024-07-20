Microsoft Down, Computer Failures Block Planes, Hospitals and Banks: What’s Happening

In these last hours An IT glitch has blocked planes, hospitals and banks and caused computer blackouts. The cause of the so-called “Microsoft down” it is not a hacker attack but it could be attributed to a software update decidedly “unhappy” with CrowdStrikea computer program used by many companies and administrations to prevent cyber attacks. Due to a configuration error the software is not updating properly literally crashing entire sectors. This issue is causing computers to freeze all over the world, leading to Windows crashes and causing affected PCs to freeze showing a blue screen (the famous blue screen) that prevents it from restarting. The company that develops Crowdstrike has announced that it is working to fix the problem. It also seems that part of the problems are also due to IT problems with the company’s systems Microsoft (the company that develops the Windows operating system).

Disruptions worldwide: trains and flights stopped and problems at the Milan stock exchange

The computer problem described above in brief has caused huge disruptions around the world. The BBCfor example, highlights that major airlines, banks and media are facing serious disruptions to their computer systems. TO Sydneyflights were grounded, the United Airlines has suspended operations and the platform of the London Stock Exchange (or rather the London Stock Exchange) is experiencing significant disruptions which have created impediments to the dissemination of market information, with delays in displaying changes in the FTSE 100the main index. As regards the Milan Stock Exchange, the index is also Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari it was calculated late (situation then resolved at 09:32).

Aena (Spanish Airports and Air Navigation), the Spanish airport management body, has warned of possible delays at national airports due to problems with computer systems. In a statement on social media, Aena assures that it is working to resolve the problems «in the shortest possible time», but warns that there could be delays in scheduled flights, although not all Spanish airports will be affected. Similar problems have also been encountered atBerlin International Airportwhich due to technical problems had to suspend all flights.

Ryanairvery famous airline low costsaid she was also affected by the problem and said: «We are currently experiencing network disruptions due to a third party global IT failure, beyond our control.».

The problems have also impacted on the medical sector. A spokesperson for the National Pharmacy Association of the United Kingdom, for example, said:

We are aware that due to global cyber disruptions, community pharmacy services, including access to GP prescriptions and medicine deliveries, are currently disrupted.

Furthermore, two hospitals in the cities of Lubeck And Kielin northern Germany, have Cancelled surgeries scheduled for Friday.

How Microsoft and CrowdStrike are Moving

Regarding his involvement in the affair Microsoft reported having adopted «mitigation actions» to contain service disruptions, also reporting that the problem appears to be subsiding, although users may have problems accessing various apps and services. Microsoft 365.

Regarding problems caused by incorrectly updating your computer security software CrowdStrikethe company that is developing it reported:

We are aware of reports of crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor, our technical teams are actively working to resolve this issue.

The Windows “blue screen” (known to insiders as the Blue Screen of Death or BSOD) prevents systems from being rebooted. The one pictured is similar to the one that is preventing many authorities from rebooting their computers.



A company focused on IT

The story we have just reported clearly highlights how Today’s society is entirely centered on information technology and, in fact, it depends on them. This opens up important reflections on the topic of cybersecurity, especially on the part of large companies in the sector, on which many of our daily activities depend.