Most Anticipated Prime Video TV Series and Movies of August 2024

Already looking for information on what’s coming to Prime Video in August? Here are the main new releases coming to the Amazon platform next month.

It starts with the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, then two films will arrive: the thriller One Fast Move with KJ Apa and the action comedy Jackpot, with Awkwafina and John Cena. Finally, towards the end of August, the most anticipated news: the second season of the epic fantasy series The Rings of Power. Below is all the information on plots and release dates, start taking notes!

Batman: Caped Crusader (Animated TV Series) – Release Date August 1

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of terror. Forged in the fires of tragedy, wealthy Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human: BATMAN. His personal crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) and Gotham City Hall, but his heroic actions ultimately generate deadly and unforeseen consequences.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary eyes of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on the characters from DC, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. In addition to Abrams, Reeves and Timm, executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register.

One Fast Move (Original film) – release date August 8

One Fast Move is an action-adventure thriller about a young man down on his luck who searches for his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small-town sweetheart and a motorcycle shop owner who acts as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls his father’s absence has built.

Jackpot (Original film) – release date August 15

In the near future, a “Grand Lottery” has been established in California, and its “trick” is to kill the winner before sundown to legally claim its multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena), who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a share of her prize. However, Noel must face his cunning rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who is also out to collect Katie’s fee at all costs. Jackpot! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.

Rings of Power 2 (Original TV Series) – Release Date August 29

In the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerSauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or allies, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to subjugate all peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on the epic scope and ambition of the first season, this new chapter plunges even the most beloved and vulnerable characters into a growing tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world increasingly on the brink.

Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, sorcerers and Harfoots… as friendships fray and kingdoms begin to crumble, the forces of good will fight ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters most to them… being there for each other.

