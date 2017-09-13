Student Government Association holds first meeting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Student Government Association (SGA) held their first meeting of the semester on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the PAC TV Studio.

In attendance at the meeting were the executive board members, including the new president, Garret Nimmo, and the new Student Representative to the Board of Trustees, Edwin Robles. Nimmo previously served on SGA as a senator-at-large, and Robles previously served as the external vice presidential.

Two students were appointed to the executive board. Nicholas Zambito, a sophomore majoring in criminology and psychology, was appointed as external vice president. He will work as a liaison in a sense with state representatives and student body, faculty, and staff.

Anthony Talkemeyer, a sophomore management information systems major, was appointed Parliamentarian. The role of parliamentarian will be to preside over and pay attention to the needs of student body.

During the meeting, members mentioned their future goals and plans for UIS.

Nimmo, mentioned possibly starting a no drunk driving campaign, and reducing speed limits on the outskirts of UIS.

Robles spoke about wanting to “bring awareness to DACA recipient students” and “informing those students about resources available to them during this time.”

Senator-at-large Venkata Vishwas Mani, brought up the idea of having more frequent busses for international students to utilize, as many international students live off campus. Currently, a bus from the Chatham Hills apartment complex to campus takes about 45 minutes, while driving directly takes about 15 minutes.

Currently, candidates are running for every open position in SGA, so a few more faces will be seen in the near future during the next SGA meetings.

Nimmo stated, “There’s a lot of people running for all positions. I am really excited for the candidates.”