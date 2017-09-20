Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

UIS enrollment drops for fall 2017

Megan Swett, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 20, 2017

High school students from southern Illinois attend the first annual college fair co-hosted by six public universities

Total general enrollment for the University of Illinois Springfield dropped 8.7 percent between fall 2016 and fall 2017, according to the 10-day head count performed last week.

The results for the head count, which were made available to the campus senate and are available through the campus senate web page, show that enrollment head count for the fall 2017 semester at 4,956 students, compared to last year’s enrollment of 5,428 students. Undergraduate enrollment is down by 27 students, while graduate enrollment is down by 445 students.

While UIS generally saw drops in enrollment this semester, the U of I System generally saw an enrollment increase. The Chicago campus saw a general increase of 4.9 percent, while the Urbana-Champagne campus saw an increase of just over 3 percent.

Though UIS was the only school from the U of I System to see a decrease, it wasn’t alone among its other public university counterparts.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) and Western Illinois University (WIU) saw comparable drops, both registering decreases of 8.96 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.

Eastern Illinois University (EIU) and Northern Illinois University (NIU) also saw notable drops – just above 5 percent for each school.

The presentation to the campus senate outlined possible challenges UIS faces regarding enrollment, including a lack of name recognition and concerns over instability following the state budget crisis.

With the possible problems came a list of possible solutions, like adding two new admissions counselors to recruitment staff.

“One is based in the Chicago area and will cover high-performing high schools,” the presentation noted. “The other … will cover Peoria Metropolitan Area … and the Illinois Metro East area.”

Another new technique is a partnership between the U of I System, EIU, and the SIU campuses to recruit students from southern Illinois.

A university press release from Sept. 14 detailed a recruitment event hosted by the six universities in a Mount Vernon hotel.

According to the release, “The inaugural Salute to Illinois Scholars college fair and luncheon connected students with more than 100 admissions and academic staff from the U of I System’s universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield; EIU; and SIU System’s campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville.”

U of I System President Tim Killeen said recruiting in southern Illinois is “especially important,” as that region of the state has relatively lower student enrollment in the U of I System.

