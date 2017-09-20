When Heritage is Hate

We have a pretty incredible history in America. The Great American Experiment, an exploration into the possibility of people governing themselves, an escape from the paternalism of autocracy. Since the beginning of our unlikely experiment, there have been both triumphs and failures. Governing by the citizens is messy, and embodied in the history of America is the propensity of people to both create incredible joy and inflict tremendous pain.

Since 1776, there have been great triumphs of the human spirit in America, but also great failures. One of those failure is of course slavery, our great national shame. In what can be described as nothing less than a tragic display of hate, individuals in the early years of our country betrayed the very words on which they founded our nation. They took the very idea of America, that all men are created equal, and erased it with blood and greed.

The hatred, racism, and systemic inequalities that were so prevalent during that time live on today, look no further than the events in Charlottesville if you need proof. There are no good people on the side of the argument that encourages hate, there never have been. So of course, we should not erect monuments to honor those who fought to keep people enslaved. The monuments that currently exist should obviously be removed.

Those who want to keep these monuments on display have come up with numerous creative ways to make their argument seem reasonable. They’ll say it is heritage, not hate. They’ll say that to erase these monuments is to erase history. Of course, the heritage they are defending IS hate. To remove these monuments is not to erase history, it is to acknowledge that our country has not always been perfect, that even our founders had flaws, and that people who led the fight to continue to rob others of their most basic rights are not people worthy of honor.

Erasing history is having nearly 200 hundred schools named after prominent Confederate leaders, but none named after black men who fought in the civil war. Erasing history is teaching students in high school classrooms all about Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant, but barely a sentence mentioned about the brave black men who took up arms. Of course, erasing history is ignoring the fact that Robert E. Lee was a hateful man.

There is a lot we can learn by examining the past. It is important to acknowledge these hateful times so we can learn. However, that’s what textbooks and museums are for. The leaders of the Confederacy did not earn their places on pedestals on public streets and capitol lawns, and those monuments should be taken down.