Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Campus News, Journal Archives, News

New SGA Members Elected

TAMARRA NEWBERN, Staff WriterSeptember 27, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Sept. 23, the Student Government Association welcomed their newly elected members during the second meeting of the semester.

Jcaob Rayl, the new senator for campus residents,  said, “I hope to represent all students, not just those that live on campus”.   

Andrew Cunningham explained why he ran for SGA. He said, “I ran because I wanted to get involved on campus”. He mentioned that with the Student Union opening soon, he’d like to help create more jobs for students.   

Election results and totals are posted within the Student Life Office, SLB 16, as well as on the SGA website. 

After roll call, SGA Adviser Cynthia Thompson gave the Administrative Report.

Thompson reported that the election was successful, and that 330 students voted. She also mentioned a few goals for SGA and Homecoming week. A plan is in order to have food trucks at the soccer games for the audience to enjoy. 

Officer Reports were then given.

President Garrett Nimmo shared his excitement for the new members of SGA, as well as discussed a few things on his agenda to cover in the coming weeks, such as meeting with Megan Styles, assistant professor for environmental studies, and dealing with the UIS green fee.

Nimmo also mentioned a Make Your Own Spirit event that will be cosponsored with the soccer team.   

Student Trustee, Edwin Robles, talked more about DACA during the meeting.

He suggested having a forum for open dialogue about the issue and inviting representatives of the state of Illinois to speak with students.   

SGA Treasurer, Christopher Vemagiri Marbaniang, informed everyone in attendance that on Oct. 6 an informational meeting will be held to speak more about the Student Organization Funding Association (SOFA).

Selecting a SOFA chair is underway. Currently there are only two candidates.

The video recording of the meeting is available through the ITS Webcasting page.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

Profile: College of Republicans
Profile: College of Republicans
New Foam Mattresses for Founders and Lincoln Residence Halls
New Foam Mattresses for Founders and Lincoln Residence Halls
UIS reaccreditation process enters last year
UIS reaccreditation process enters last year
UIS professor discusses major issues in the study and practice of law
UIS professor discusses major issues in the study and practice of law
Debate over compensation arise at campus senate meeting

The Campus Senate heavily debated at their Friday meeting as they discussed how to approach the concerns of compensation for Non-Instructional Assignm...

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

UIS reaccreditation process enters last year
UIS reaccreditation process enters last year
New discounts for UIS students at downtown Springfield businesses

UIS students are now offered benefits and discounts from several downtown locations. The discounts, redeemed by students showing their I-cards, are...

Talon Supak looks to defend NCAA regional golf title
Talon Supak looks to defend NCAA regional golf title
Athlete Profile: Jane Carter
Athlete Profile: Jane Carter
Mary Jane’s Café set to reopen as replacement for Stars Lounge
Mary Jane’s Café set to reopen as replacement for Stars Lounge
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • New SGA Members Elected

    Campus News

    Profile: College of Republicans

  • New SGA Members Elected

    Campus News

    New Foam Mattresses for Founders and Lincoln Residence Halls

  • New SGA Members Elected

    Campus News

    UIS reaccreditation process enters last year

  • New SGA Members Elected

    Campus News

    UIS professor discusses major issues in the study and practice of law

  • Campus News

    Debate over compensation arise at campus senate meeting

  • Campus News

    Student Government Association holds first meeting

  • New SGA Members Elected

    Archives

    TRAC celebrates 10 years with REC-a-Palooza event

  • New SGA Members Elected

    Campus News

    Questions and answers about Hispanic Heritage Month

  • Campus News

    Changes come to UIS as expansion continues

  • New SGA Members Elected

    Campus News

    Name Change, Game Change

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
New SGA Members Elected