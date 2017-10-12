Kappa Delta Pi hosts book drive

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kappa Delta Pi (KDP)’s second-annual book drive will be collecting new or gently used children and young adult books through Nov. 19.

The honor society, which was founded to foster excellence in teaching, has not yet chosen which schools to donate to, but hopes to be able to give back to as many schools as possible in the Springfield area, with special attention paid to those in underprivileged areas.

“This cause is not important to only educators and future educators but also to members of the community; we should be doing what we can to better the education and lives of future generations,” said KDP chapter President, Samantha Missey. “An ideal of Kappa Delta Pi is to promote the development of worthy educational ideas and practices, which our chapter, Alpha Alpha Gamma, is upholding by donating books and ensuring every student receives the education that they deserve.”

Drop off locations are: Brookens 328, Teacher Education Program (TEP) Office, and the third floor of Brookens from Nov. 18 to 19.

KDP is an international honor’s society for education and is meant to promote fellowship among the next generation of educators.

“Anyone going into teaching as a career, who is a teacher, and/or a retired teacher can certainly become a member,” said Missey. “There are about one thousand dollars of resources that members can utilize to further their knowledge and experience within the teaching field.”

If you’d like to learn more about Kappa Delta Pi, you can visit their Facebook page, or e-mail them at: KappaDeltaPi.UIS@gmail.com