The backlash against Harvey Weinstein does little to actually stop sexual assault

“A female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me. And we all stood side-by-side with only paste-ons covering our privates,” said Jennifer Lawrence in recordings of the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, “After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me that I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”

Lawrence recently recounted this story because of the great deal of people, especially women, opening up about their experiences of sexual assault, objectification, and abuse in Hollywood and elsewhere.

Most notably, countless of women in the entertainment industry have come forward with accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, producer of movies such as Pulp Fiction and Good Will Hunting.

This is a product of an issue much larger than Weinstein.

It is an issue that does not just victimize women; Terry Crews has revealed he has been molested in public by a Hollywood executive.

It is an issue that does not just victimize Hollywood actors; Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney has claimed that she was molested by her team doctor from age 13.

Often times, the perpetrators have a reputation: many victims are warned by others to be careful, but to also not speak out against it, unless they want to lose their job.

In the case of Weinstein, many, including Skeet Ulrich, say that “most people knew.” Nonetheless, many are positive, saying Weinstein’s fall from grace will somehow change things.

We now laugh at the new knowledge that Carrie Fisher had threatened a sexually abusive Hollywood executive if he ever touched any women again upon learning he’d abused a friend.

We find the light in this.

However, the issue still exists. Weinstein is now okay to talk about, and yet Hollywood victims have refused to start listing other names. Nothing has truly changed; people are still scared to speak out.

We need to create a culture where we encourage all victims to speak out regardless of fear. That includes pushing for policies that protect those who speak out against powerful people.

No one should be able to molest or humiliate another person because of their power, wealth, or reputation.

Yet, somehow politicians have stayed mostly silent throughout all of this, as have the police and prosecution, despite being confronted with undeniable evidence against Weinstein.

It’s the sad truth: things haven’t changed, and they won’t change. People are going to forget about Weinstein with time, and the cycle will continue.