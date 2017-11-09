Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Campus News, News

Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

Sadie Castro, Staff WriterNovember 9, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Needle Arts Club (NAC) will be selling cozy knitted wear at its upcoming charity sale, helping you stay toasty all winter long. 

All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide safe and affordable housing for the homeless. 

“We chose to make items to sell to students and staff because we thought it would be fun, and get more of the UIS community involved,” said NAC president Sarah Duehr. “We wanted to let everyone know about our club and the kinds of things we make.”

The sale, which is NAC’s first, will include knitted and crochet work all handmade by members of the NAC. Some of the items for sale include knitted and crochet coffee sleeves and boot covers, among other potential surprises.

For several weeks, NAC has been meeting every Tuesday evening to work on the knitted wear for the sale. Duehr also holds informal meetings on Thursdays in Stars Lounge for members that need extra time to work on their projects. 

More diligent students and faculty apart of the club have even been working at home while they watch TV or even as they wait between classes.

 The sale will be held in the PAC Concourse from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Students or faculty interested in joining the club can e-mail nac@uis.edu or can join them on UIS Connections. They meet every Tuesday from 6 to 7 in the Stars Lounge.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances
Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances
College students encouraged to effect social change
College students encouraged to effect social change
Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims
Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims
UIS fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by 2022
UIS fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by 2022

Other stories filed under News

2016 thriller is ‘Nerve’-wracking, takes truth or dare to the max
2016 thriller is ‘Nerve’-wracking, takes truth or dare to the max
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
Artificial Super-Intelligence is Dangerous; Technology is Not
Artificial Super-Intelligence is Dangerous; Technology is Not
Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances
Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances
Debate over SIUE ‘free-speech zone’
Debate over SIUE ‘free-speech zone’
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas

  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    College students encouraged to effect social change

  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims

  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    UIS fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by 2022

  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    Information Security asks UIS community protect their computers

  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    Alumni visit campus for the closing event of Hispanic Heritage Month

  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    SGA members voice dissent over possible Friday classes

  • Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

    Campus News

    Club Profile: The Research Society at UIS

  • Campus News

    Talks of immigration part of Hispanic Heritage Month

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving