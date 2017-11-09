Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Needle Arts Club (NAC) will be selling cozy knitted wear at its upcoming charity sale, helping you stay toasty all winter long.

All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide safe and affordable housing for the homeless.

“We chose to make items to sell to students and staff because we thought it would be fun, and get more of the UIS community involved,” said NAC president Sarah Duehr. “We wanted to let everyone know about our club and the kinds of things we make.”

The sale, which is NAC’s first, will include knitted and crochet work all handmade by members of the NAC. Some of the items for sale include knitted and crochet coffee sleeves and boot covers, among other potential surprises.

For several weeks, NAC has been meeting every Tuesday evening to work on the knitted wear for the sale. Duehr also holds informal meetings on Thursdays in Stars Lounge for members that need extra time to work on their projects.

More diligent students and faculty apart of the club have even been working at home while they watch TV or even as they wait between classes.

The sale will be held in the PAC Concourse from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Students or faculty interested in joining the club can e-mail nac@uis.edu or can join them on UIS Connections. They meet every Tuesday from 6 to 7 in the Stars Lounge.