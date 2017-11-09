Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jerry Seinfeld, stand-up comedian and former star of the sitcom that bears his name, is coming to UIS’ Sangamon Auditorium, despite previous statements made against performing at college campuses.

The comedian, well known for his observational comedy and his focus on the little awkward things in life, will be coming to UIS Jan. 18.

Compared to modern comedians such as late-night host Stephen Colbert and stand-up star Louis C.K., Seinfeld insists on maintaining a firmly apolitical stance in his act. But, he has openly held a firm and consistent stance on one political issue: political correctness.

When speaking to an ESPN radio program, The Herd with Colin Cowherd in 2015, Seinfeld said “I don’t play colleges, but I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges. They’re so PC.”

He went further, saying that college students don’t understand sexism and racism. “They just want to use these words: ‘That’s racist;’ ‘That’s sexist;’ ‘That’s prejudice.’ They don’t even know what the **** they’re talking about.”

UIS students had mixed feelings about the upcoming performance, with some saying taking issue with Seinfeld’s conception of college campuses.

“With him saying that it’s like he’s not being insightful of what college students have in mind as far as us not being able to take a joke, he’s not willing to open himself up to understand why not,” said sophomore and theatre major Alicia Wright.

Others, however, felt that the comedian makes a fair point and that college students could learn something from his stand-up routine.

“He’s correct. Our generation is very quick to state what we have to say before we listen to the entire sentence,” said junior and communications major, Jurnee Banks. “I understand why he says that.”

This is the fourth time that he will be performing at the Sangamon auditorium, previously having sold out shows in 2003, 2005, and 2009.

Tickets to Seinfeld’s performance will be up for sale on Nov. 3 and will cost between $65 to $150 depending on the seats.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the ticket office of Sangamon Auditorium, or by calling 206-6160.