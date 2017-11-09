Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Campus News, News

Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

Jacob Tebbe & Tamarra NewbernNovember 9, 2017

Jerry+Seinfield+and+his+wife%2C+Jessica%2C+in+2011
Jerry Seinfield and his wife, Jessica, in 2011

Jerry Seinfield and his wife, Jessica, in 2011

Photo provided by wikimedia commons

Photo provided by wikimedia commons

Jerry Seinfield and his wife, Jessica, in 2011

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Jerry Seinfeld, stand-up comedian and former star of the sitcom that bears his name, is coming to UIS’ Sangamon Auditorium, despite previous statements made against performing at college campuses.

The comedian, well known for his observational comedy and his focus on the little awkward things in life, will be coming to UIS Jan. 18. 

Compared to modern comedians such as late-night host Stephen Colbert and stand-up star Louis C.K., Seinfeld insists on maintaining a firmly apolitical stance in his act. But, he has openly held a firm and consistent stance on one political issue: political correctness.

 When speaking to an ESPN radio program, The Herd with Colin Cowherd in 2015, Seinfeld said “I don’t play colleges, but I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges. They’re so PC.”

 He went further, saying that college students don’t understand sexism and racism. “They just want to use these words: ‘That’s racist;’ ‘That’s sexist;’ ‘That’s prejudice.’ They don’t even know what the **** they’re talking about.”

UIS students had mixed feelings about the upcoming performance, with some saying taking issue with Seinfeld’s conception of college campuses.

“With him saying that it’s like he’s not being insightful of what college students have in mind as far as us not being able to take a joke, he’s not willing to open himself up to understand why not,” said sophomore and theatre major Alicia Wright. 

Others, however, felt that the comedian makes a fair point and that college students could learn something from his stand-up routine.

 “He’s correct. Our generation is very quick to state what we have to say before we listen to the entire sentence,” said junior and communications major, Jurnee Banks. “I understand why he says that.” 

 This is the fourth time that he will be performing at the Sangamon auditorium, previously having sold out shows in 2003, 2005, and 2009. 

Tickets to Seinfeld’s performance will be up for sale on Nov. 3 and will cost between $65 to $150 depending on the seats.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the ticket office of Sangamon Auditorium, or by calling 206-6160.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving
Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving
College students encouraged to effect social change
College students encouraged to effect social change
Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims
Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims
UIS fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by 2022
UIS fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by 2022

Other stories filed under News

2016 thriller is ‘Nerve’-wracking, takes truth or dare to the max
2016 thriller is ‘Nerve’-wracking, takes truth or dare to the max
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
Artificial Super-Intelligence is Dangerous; Technology is Not
Artificial Super-Intelligence is Dangerous; Technology is Not
Debate over SIUE ‘free-speech zone’
Debate over SIUE ‘free-speech zone’
Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving
Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas

  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    College students encouraged to effect social change

  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims

  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    UIS fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by 2022

  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    Information Security asks UIS community protect their computers

  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    Alumni visit campus for the closing event of Hispanic Heritage Month

  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    SGA members voice dissent over possible Friday classes

  • Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

    Campus News

    Club Profile: The Research Society at UIS

  • Campus News

    Talks of immigration part of Hispanic Heritage Month

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances