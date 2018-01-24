With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, many males are faced with the challenge of finding the perfect gift for their significant other. Luckily for the males on the UIS campus, I have a solution that will make Valentine’s shopping a little less hectic this year! Sure, when I saw this film in theaters back in May of 2017 I did not have a significant other to share it with. However, the entire time I could not stop thinking about how perfect it would be to cuddle up with a significant other and enjoy this film together on a romantic evening (which my boyfriend and I will be trying this year for sure)! Gentlemen, this Valentine’s Day, give her ‘Everything, Everything’.

‘Everything, Everything’ is a 2017 drama/romance film based on a 2015 novel of the same name. The story follows Maddy (Amandla Stenberg), an eighteen-year-old girl who is unable to leave the protection of her home due to an illness (SCID). Maddy had always been curious about the outside world, but had no desire to leave her home.

That is, she had no desire to leave her home until Olly (Nick Robinson) moves in to the house next door and changes her life forever. Gazing through windows and talking only through texts, Maddy and Olly fall in love.

A type of love that causes them to risk everything to be together, thus the film’s name. As cheesy as the plot may sound, this film throws a plot twist that not even the biggest movie buff will expect!

The one downside to ‘Everything, Everything’ is that it will not catch many males attention, however, males, if you really love your girlfriends, you will tough it out for them! ‘Everything, Everything’ is 96 minutes of talented acting, action, and a heartwarming plot. Although I would not recommend it for people under the age rating (PG-13) due to violence, sexual content, and language, it is a must see for anyone of age.

Amandla Stenberg (‘The Hunger Games’) and Nick Robinson (‘Jurassic World’) do a perfect job of portraying star-crossed lovers. They have the most perfect chemistry, and watching their on-screen connection truly made me ship them as a couple in real life!

The way Olly seduces Maddy in the film had all the girls swooning, and all the guys jealous!

The supporting cast also does just as wonderful of a job portraying their characters as well. While I do not want to give away any spoilers, the actual scenes in the film are just as wonderful as the acting. The film does a wonderful job of making the viewer feel like they are a part of each scene. The scenes are also full of action, including a violent abuse scene and a plot twist that even had me in shock!

The main point I want to make about ‘Everything, Everything’ however, is that no matter how typical the plot sounds, it is truly a heartwarming story. The way the story is portrayed in film will touch the hearts of everyone who watches it in some way.

The true love, happiness, and struggle that the main characters go to be together is so relatable to modern day life. Anyone going through relationship issues, no matter what they may be, will relate to Maddy and Olly on such an intimate level. The best part of it all is that no matter what obstacles they face, Maddy and Olly love each other enough to push through them, and it is truly magical to watch.

So, boys, as much as you would rather be watching comedy, sport, and superhero films, I challenge you to give ‘Everything, Everything’ a shot this Valentine’s Day. As hard as it might be for you, it will mean ‘everything, everything’ to her!

Desiree Scale Rating- 4.5 out of 5 hearts