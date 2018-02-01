SGA holds first meeting of the new year

The Student Government Association (SGA) held their first meeting of the spring semester on Sunday, January 21, discussing its future plans and voting on several resolutions.

The issues discussed included preparations for the Statewide Higher Education Lobby Day, including expanding the hours of food services in the new Student Union. Specifically, having food services open at 10 a.m. rather than 11:30 a.m. on weekends, extending Friday hours from 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m., having the Starbucks be open on Sundays, and having the World Flavors station be open on weekends and extending the hours to 4:30-7:30 p.m. The External Vice President hopes these changes will help lower the levels of congestion and shorten the long lines at food services.

Other issues discussed included plans for an SGA townhall and acquiring tee shirts to distribute as part of the SGA outreach program. SGA is also attempting to bring a legal honor society to UIS in hopes of expanding the pre-law programs on offer and the foundational steps in the creation of a program to help deal with the cats on campus. Also, as part of their outreach programs, the appointment of a web and social media manager to handle the SGA’s online presence, as the website and social media pages were outdated at the time of the meeting.

Resolutions passed during the meeting included Resolution 003, appropriating the funds for acquiring the tee shirts, Resolution 004, creating a suggestion box for the SGA in the Student Union, Resolution 005, allowing for the creation of quiet courts and loud courts in student living quarters, Resolution 006, recognizing SGA, Information Technology Services, and Resident Life working to improve internet connectivity, and Resolution 007, allowing for the creation of a legal society.

The next SGA meeting will be on February 4.