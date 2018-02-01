UIS English Professor Received Honored Professorship

Lan Dong, an associate professor in UIS’ English Department, has been named Louise Hartman Schewe and Karl Schewe Professor in Liberal Arts and Sciences by the University of Illinois.

The professorship was supported by Louis Schewe, a teacher and active civic leader, who left a generous bequest to UIS in her will to fund this professorship in late 90s.

Dong focus on researching Asian American literature, while contributing to books on Asian Americans, Asian American heroines, and graphic narratives, such as Amy Tan and Mulan.

Susan Koch, the chancellor of UIS, said Dong was “a tremendous asset of the University of Illinois” and an “exceptional example of leadership”.

“I know Louise will be thrilled to know that Lan Dong received the professorship,” she said. “Professor Dong is just the kind of primary scholar teacher that Louise expected at UIS. I am so grateful for her generosity.”

As Dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, James Ermatinger stated that the professorship highlights not only the achieve of global art and sciences, but also the impact made by Dong’s research on teaching and learning.

“As a University Scholar, Lan has shown the high demand of research and how it relates to the modern university,” he said. “Lan uses her scholarship not only in classroom impacting knowledge but giving students examples of what a teaching scholar is.”

One of Dong’s colleagues, Peter Shapinsky, Associate Professor of History, disclosed that Dong is “one of the formal authorities on Asian American literature and graphic novels, and recognized by both students and colleges as an excellent teacher and mentor.”