Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Journal Archives, News, Top Stories

DiversiTea

Jacob Tebbe, Staff WriterFebruary 15, 2018

Diversitea+gathering+in+the+Diversity+Center+Friday%2C+February+9%2C+2018.
Diversitea gathering in the Diversity Center Friday, February 9, 2018.

Diversitea gathering in the Diversity Center Friday, February 9, 2018.

Clayton Stalter

Clayton Stalter

Diversitea gathering in the Diversity Center Friday, February 9, 2018.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The UIS Diversity Center held an event on Friday, February 9 called Diversitea, with representatives from various student cultural organizations.
Diversitea is an event similar to the Soup and Conversation events also held by the Diversity Center. The goal of this event is to gather members of the student cultural organizations on campus to give them the opportunity to network and to promote the Diversity Center facility as a potential location to host events for their own organizations.
The Diversity Center intends to hold a Diversitea event each month, with at least two more before the semester ends, each with a different focus. The focus of this month’s Diversitea event was, fittingly, diversity. However, each of these events will have overall focuses on the promotion of leadership, inclusion, diversity, and creating change.
The campus organizations represented, included the Black Student Union, Legion of Ladies, the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, the Gamma Phi Omega Sorority, the Afrobeat Dance Crew, the Royal Starrettes, and Gender and Sexuality Student Services, among others.
The attendants played “What Stands Between Us” as well as other games promoting discussion and critical thought on the nature of diversity in the modern world.
When asked why events like this are important, Samaryia Magee, one of the Graduate Assistants directing the program, responded, “This is important because our differences make us unique and when we bring them together, we can see different points of view.”
When asked what he was taking away from the Diversitea event, one student, Vanessa Salinas-Perea, vice-president of the Organisation for Latin American Students, “I think it was a really good opportunity to meet other people, representatives of other organizations, that we can all work together in future events, especially as lot of organizations have overlapping values, and I think that’s great as we all have an end goal of helping the students we represent.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

UIS Moot Court
UIS Moot Court
ECCE Speaker Series: Protest, As American as Apple Pie

On Tuesday, February 6, as part of the ECCE Speaker Series, a panel was held on the place that protest holds and has held in American culture througho...

Woman’s Center Offers Self Defense Training

The UIS Woman’s Center is holding self-defense training Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30PM of the month of February. The self-defense courses wil...

Magic, Mystery, and Mat LaVore
Magic, Mystery, and Mat LaVore
ISF: A family for international students
ISF: A family for international students

Other stories filed under News

A trip to Sky Zone
A trip to Sky Zone
WORLD PEACE and LOVE
WORLD PEACE and LOVE
UIS Moot Court
UIS Moot Court
ECCE Speaker Series: Protest, As American as Apple Pie

On Tuesday, February 6, as part of the ECCE Speaker Series, a panel was held on the place that protest holds and has held in American culture througho...

Physical Education: The Band-Aid Slapped Over Childhood Obesity
Physical Education: The Band-Aid Slapped Over Childhood Obesity
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • DiversiTea

    Campus News

    UIS Moot Court

  • Features

    ECCE Speaker Series: Protest, As American as Apple Pie

  • Features

    Woman’s Center Offers Self Defense Training

  • DiversiTea

    Journal Archives

    Magic, Mystery, and Mat LaVore

  • DiversiTea

    Features

    ISF: A family for international students

  • DiversiTea

    Campus News

    UIS Counseling Center Provides Constant Assistance for Alcohol Abuse

  • DiversiTea

    Features

    The State Universities Annuitants Association Holds First 2018 Meeting at UIS

  • DiversiTea

    Features

    UIS hosts Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

  • DiversiTea

    Features

    Less Hours Worked Means More Work Done

  • DiversiTea

    Journal Archives

    SGA holds first meeting of the new year

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
DiversiTea