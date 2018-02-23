Skate Into Spring at Student Union

The Student Activities Committee (SAC) hosted an event, Skate Into Spring, from 5-8 PM on Feb. 15 Friday. There was free hot chocolate, and students were allowed to skate on the “plastic” ice, as long as they signed a waver! Recordahit (recordahit.com) supplied the ice rink for the night. “I’d never personally gotten to go ice skating, so I think it’s pretty cool that there’s a company coming in and willing to do this,” said Keysen Markley, Sophmore.