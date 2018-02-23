Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Skate Into Spring at Student Union

February 23, 2018

The Student Activities Committee (SAC) hosted an event, Skate Into Spring, from 5-8 PM on Feb. 15 Friday. There was free hot chocolate, and students were allowed to skate on the “plastic” ice, as long as they signed a waver! Recordahit (recordahit.com) supplied the ice rink for the night. “I’d never personally gotten to go ice skating, so I think it’s pretty cool that there’s a company coming in and willing to do this,” said Keysen Markley, Sophmore.

