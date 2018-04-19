Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus News, Journal Archives, News, Top Stories

U.S. House Candidate Betsy Londrigan Visits UIS College Democrats to Discuss “Women in Politics”

DAVID REISCHMAN, Assistant EditorApril 19, 2018

Betsy+Londrigan+addresses+campus+democrats+at+PAC+
Betsy Londrigan addresses campus democrats at PAC

Betsy Londrigan addresses campus democrats at PAC

Picture from twitter.com

Picture from twitter.com

Betsy Londrigan addresses campus democrats at PAC

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Candidate for U.S. House District 13, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, visited the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday, April 13 to meet with the UIS College Democrats club. The emphasis of the meeting was “women in politics” with several female political figures speaking, including Capital Township Trustee Board Member LaKeisha Purchase and local politician Jeanette Goza. Running against incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Londrigan won her March 20th primary with 45.7% of the vote, beating four primary hopefuls Erik Jones, David Gill, Jon Ebel, and Angel Sides.

Londrigan has a deep connection to the University of Illinois, having graduated from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as well as founding the University of Illinois Springfield Alumni Association. Her visit focused on issues faced by women in politics, as well as her thoughts on healthcare reform.

“We have to acknowledge that it is different being a woman on the campaign trail,” said Londrigan to UIS campus Democrats, citing inequalities faced in the political sphere. “It’s about making sure that there are enough of us at the decision-making table.”

Beyond the recognition of the inequalities that women in politics face, Londrigan also cited the extreme female inequality in government representation. As it stands, despite the United States population being 50.8% female according to U.S. Census data, women only comprise around 19% of congressional seats.

Born and raised in Springfield, Londrigan previously worked with Teach for America, served as the Director of Alumni Affairs for the UIS Alumni Association, and worked for U.S. Senator Dick Durbin— receiving Durbin’s endorsement in November of 2017.

Along with a call for greater female visibility and participation in the political process, Londrigan also called for more women to run for office. “It’s not going to come easy.” stated Londrigan. “We can do it, and we have to.”

Following the call for greater female representation in politics, Londrigan explained her motivation for running for congress against incumbent Rodney Davis. After Londrigan’s son, Jack, was diagnosed with rocky mountain spotted fever, Londrigan noted that the lack of a health insurance cap at the time under the Affordable Care Act prevented her family from almost certain financial ruin. Later, Londrigan witnessed television coverage of Davis celebrating the repeal of the ACA individual mandate on the White House lawn with President Donald Trump. The repeal, despite its popularity with the right, will likely cripple the program if left unchallenged. “It looked like a white boy frat party,” joked Londrigan. “They were taking insurance away from millions of people and they were celebrating […] I got mad.”

When questioned about ideas toward healthcare, Londrigan explained that she wants to “stabilize the ACA,” protecting essential health benefits and pushing for stronger care for expectant mothers. “We need maternity care.” Londrigan said. “Everybody has a mom.”

Londrigan will face off against representative Rodney Davis in the U.S. House District 13 general election on November 6.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

UIS Registration: What You Need to Know
UIS Registration: What You Need to Know
LGBTQ Advocacy Day at the Capitol
LGBTQ Advocacy Day at the Capitol
Putting a Cap on the Cat Population: UIS Implements a ‘Feral Cat Committee’

Last September, I wrote a column about the campus cats’ overpopulation problem, and how the school should solve it by working with the Animal Protec...

GPhiO Wins Chapter of the Year

On Friday, April 6, the members of the Gamma Phi Omega (GPhiO) sorority went to their national conference at Indiana University – Purdue University ...

A Snowy April Fools
A Snowy April Fools

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

LGBTQ Advocacy Day at the Capitol
LGBTQ Advocacy Day at the Capitol
GPhiO Wins Chapter of the Year

On Friday, April 6, the members of the Gamma Phi Omega (GPhiO) sorority went to their national conference at Indiana University – Purdue University ...

UIS Ranks Top Ten in National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Poll
UIS Ranks Top Ten in National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Poll
“Evening of Hope” Event Tackles Mental Illness & Drug Addiction

On Thursday, March 29, UIS hosted “An Evening of Hope” with speaker Denny Kolsch of the non-profit organization “To Write Love on Her Arms.” T...

UIS Kicks Off Trans Visibility Week with Speech by Transgender Activist
UIS Kicks Off Trans Visibility Week with Speech by Transgender Activist
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • U.S. House Candidate Betsy Londrigan Visits UIS College Democrats to Discuss “Women in Politics”

    Campus News

    UIS Registration: What You Need to Know

  • U.S. House Candidate Betsy Londrigan Visits UIS College Democrats to Discuss “Women in Politics”

    Campus News

    LGBTQ Advocacy Day at the Capitol

  • Campus News

    Putting a Cap on the Cat Population: UIS Implements a ‘Feral Cat Committee’

  • Campus News

    GPhiO Wins Chapter of the Year

  • U.S. House Candidate Betsy Londrigan Visits UIS College Democrats to Discuss “Women in Politics”

    Campus News

    A Snowy April Fools

  • Campus News

    UIS Senate Convenes, Standards of Scholarship Discussed

  • U.S. House Candidate Betsy Londrigan Visits UIS College Democrats to Discuss “Women in Politics”

    Campus News

    Founding Faculty Member Dr. Robert Crowley Passes

  • U.S. House Candidate Betsy Londrigan Visits UIS College Democrats to Discuss “Women in Politics”

    Campus News

    Road to 2018 SAM Case Competition

  • Campus News

    Soup and Conversation with Gender

  • U.S. House Candidate Betsy Londrigan Visits UIS College Democrats to Discuss “Women in Politics”

    Campus News

    Issues of Sexuality, Inequality Showcased

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
U.S. House Candidate Betsy Londrigan Visits UIS College Democrats to Discuss “Women in Politics”