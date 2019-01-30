Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Filed under Campus News, Entertainment, News, Spring 2019, Top Stories

RENT at UIS: 20th Anniversary Tour

Emily Albrecht, Copy Editor|January 30, 2019

The unique, award-winning Broadway musical RENT is coming to the University of Illinois Springfield for its 20th anniversary, courtesy of UIS Performing Arts Services. Written by socially-conscious composer and playwright Jonathan Larson and inspired by Puccini’s La Bohème, this riveting musical tells the story of seven New York artists grappling with the harsh realities of life in the nineties. Loss, occupational problems and the AIDS epidemic are just some of the problems the characters come into contact with while trying to make it big. In spite of the dark nature of these issues, the takeaway leaves a compelling reminder with audiences: there is always hope.

This hit rock musical sold out in a small theater in New York before becoming a huge hit on Broadway in 1996. After two decades, RENT continues to commemorate life, love, and the American Dream. The performance starts at 7: 30 pm on Wednesday, January 30 and will be held in the Sangamon Auditorium. First row seats will be available for anyone, including for those who do not attend UIS, for just $20.00 on this date.

Those who are interested in purchasing discounted tickets for the 20th anniversary performance of RENT may do so in person at the UIS Ticket Office, which can be found in the lobby of the UIS Performing Arts Center on the 2nd level of the Public Affairs Center on campus. Each person may purchase up to two discounted ($20.00) tickets on a “first come, first serve” basis two hours prior to the performance. Regularly priced tickets or tickets for orchestra, loge, mezzanine, or balcony seating may be purchased by phone at (217) 206-6160 or online at sangamonauditorium.org/tickets/. UIS Ticket Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Stop by RentOnTour.net for additional information on the musical and its tour dates.

