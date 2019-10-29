Just Getting Bi

Now is a better time than ever to bring up one of many LGBTQ+ topics, what with it being Queertober and all. Bisexual representation and progress in the LGBTQ+ community are being made. This is the first October I’ve had where Queertober was brought up. For those much like me that had no idea what this is either, it’s a term for the representation and celebration of those within the LGBTQ+ community. This is meant to be a time of safety for those who are both certain and uncertain of their sexual identity, since we all know that safe exposure of sexual identity hasn’t always been something that’s been appreciated or accepted. With times changing, you’d think that this acceptance has grown across the community evenly, right? Well… not quite.

But first things first, let’s talk bisexuality. That, being the sexual attraction to both females and males. Not to be confused with pansexuality, being a sexual attraction to all genders. The biggest dividing factor is that bisexuals are only attracted to cis/trans men/women, lacking attraction to those without gender or of multiple genders.

The real issue becomes a little more clear when we take a look at how often overlooked bisexuality is as an area of sexuality. I myself identify as bisexual, and have faced quite a few moments of frustration when opening up to others about my identity. I have heard all sorts of remarks, from “You’re just confused,” to “So you’re basically a lesbian in denial?” and of course, “You just haven’t met the right guy.” Considering the fact that I am an incredibly open individual in regards to my sexuality, I can only imagine how insufferable these comments can be to someone that’s much more reclusive or uncertain about their bisexuality. It’s not just straight individuals that make these comments, either. Often, it’s both straight and gay individuals that mock the concept of “being unable to choose.” The biggest problem that faces the bisexual community is ignorance towards the concept as a whole, forcing many to either downplay their sexual feelings and label them as curiosity, or overwhelm themselves into not being open for fear of judgement.

Thankfully, the solution only starts as difficult because the end is so worth it. Learn about bisexuality as a whole! Heck, even just by reading this you’re doing something. The most frustrating thing in the bisexual community is a lack of understanding and education. Discussing what bisexuality means to us is the next best step, as continued communication can wear down the thick walls of anxiety. We as individuals deserve to speak and be heard, so why not also speak on behalf of the unheard? I personally have committed myself to speaking up for bisexual individuals when possible, as often as possible. There ought not to be an internal war in the LGBT community when we all face similar struggles. There’s never shame in support, but there’s always shame in hindering progress.