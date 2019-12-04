Life Post-Campus

As the fall semester comes to an end, many students are wrapping up the graduation process early. The transition out of on-campus college life is one that is often filled with stress, debt, and increased levels of responsibility. Difficult decisions must be made regarding one’s living situation, occupation, expenses, and plans for the future. Fortunately for graduates, there are plenty of feasible options.

If applicable, living with one’s parents or other relatives is a great way to save money until a stable occupation is found. Even if they end up charging a monthly rent, this option is usually cheaper than any other living arrangement for quasi-adults fresh out of college. Reduced privacy is typically a small price to pay when one is already drowning in interest-infested student loan debt. This is a temporary arrangement that prevents exacerbated long-term poverty.

Some graduates cannot, or will not, live with their family in the interim. If this is the case, sharing a one-room apartment with one or multiple roommates is the second cheapest option out of college. Former students may have already become acclimatized to living with a roommate in the residence halls and may not mind reduced freedom or living space. One benefit to leaving the nest early, so to speak, is that it eliminates the possibility of becoming entirely dependent on one’s parents or becoming completely stagnant while looking for a job. Some people need to use the “sink or swim” technique in order to force themselves to completely adapt to adult life.

Other options include, but are not limited to: having one’s own apartment, buying a condo, staying with a friend, and living in a camper or RV. Weighing the benefits and drawbacks of each possibility can help graduates determine which option is best for them.