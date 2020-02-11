CELEBRATING LOCAL BLACK HISTORY

The beginning of February marks the celebration of Black History Month on the UIS campus and around the world. This month focuses on the stories of black men and women and gives a voice to those who have been silenced and ignored throughout history. Growing up, students learned about black icons like Rosa Parks or Malcom X, but there are many lesser-known figures local to the Illinois area that need to be recognized and remembered.

One figure in particular that UIS students should educate themselves about this month is William K. Donnegan. Donnegan was born in Kentucky and played a major role in the liberation of many black slaves through his participation with the Underground Railroad after moving to Illinois. Donnegan published a memoir detailing the story of a young slave girl who he encountered in Springfield after she had been on the run all the way from St. Louis. The Springfield resident was also a well-known and respected cobbler within his community and even known to be a friend to Abraham Lincoln. At the age of 84, Donnegan was the victim of senseless violence during the height of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot and was one of two lynching victims attacked by the mob. Donnegan had never been accused of a crime and was most likely targeted by the mob because he was married to a white woman for over 30 years. Donnegan was murdered and lynched in a schoolyard tree at Edwards School. While his death was tragic and the result of a deep sense of hatred for black individuals, his murder along with the riot itself was one of the major factors that lead to the organization of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).