Trending Social Media #Challenges

Since everyone is in the midst of practicing social distancing, a large number of people are turning to social media for entertainment. This platform is one way where people can still feel connected to the world outside of their homes. New, creative challenges are trending on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

First up is the “Pass the Aux Challenge.” This challenge nominates people to post a song on their Instagram or Facebook story. They will then type out “Pass the Aux,” who they were nominated by, and nominate three of their followers to do the same with a song of their choice. The purpose of this challenge is to post your favorite song and discover new songs to listen to during social distancing. Hopefully, you will be able to update your playlist after this challenge.

Next, there is the “Until tomorrow” challenge. People will post an embarrassing or silly picture on their social media and caption it “Until tomorrow.” They then have to leave this humorous picture up for 24 hours before they can delete it. If a person hits the like button on one of these photos, then they will be roped into this challenge. The person who posted the picture will send a direct message to their follower who unsuspectingly liked their picture. This message will say something like, “I see you liked my picture, now you have to post an embarrassing picture, leave it up for 24 hours, tag me and caption it ‘Until tomorrow.’” If you want to avoid this challenge, be sure to read the captions before you like a post on social media.

Another challenge is posting a picture to your Snapchat story with the caption “Send an X if you care about me.” If this person is someone that you care about, then you will slide up on their story and send them an X. The person who posted the challenge will then post a picture of everyone who sent them an X. In these pictures, they will caption it either “expected” or “unexpected” based on whether or not they thought that this person cares about them. This challenge is good at letting you know who is there for you during these tough times.

These are just a few of the social media challenges that are trending. As social distancing continues, expect to see more and more social media challenges pop up. If you’re brave (or just experiencing complete boredom) go ahead and post some of these challenges and see how your followers react.