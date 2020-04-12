Stream Aid Launches on Twitch

Popular streaming platform Twitch recently hosted a celebrity streaming event designed to raise money for charity. This broadcast, dubbed Stream Aid, ran for 12 hours and featured appearances from multiple famous broadcasters and celebrities. Among the names in attendance were musician Joe Jonas, professional streamer Tfue, and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Overall, the stream raised a grand total of $2.8 million for the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. This fund initially launched with a goal of raising $675 million but managed to reach a grand total of $108 million in two weeks.

This streaming event was unique in that it also allowed other streamers a chance to help fund the effort. Charity streaming is not a new concept on the Twitch platform, but setting up these streams does involve a lot of effort, making the endeavor somewhat prohibitive. Twitch did help assuage these barriers by offering both donation tools and opening up a streaming channel just for the charity.

The lowering of these entry barriers and the initial success of Stream Aid has inspired Twitch to announce more charity streaming events in the coming days. If you would like to participate in these events you can sign up for a free Twitch account and watch some streams, or you can set up a stream of your own. If you are looking to set up a stream you will want to procure free broadcasting software such as Streamlabs OBS. These programs do give you many of the tools you will need to set up a successful stream but the process of doing so is not easy. I recommend looking up a YouTube tutorial to get a better grasp on the multiple components that go into running a stream. You do not have to set up a completely professional layout but dialing in settings is an important step in the streaming process. If you are looking for a Streamlabs tutorial, I highly recommend the Video Nerd’s channel. His tutorial does provide free streaming assets that make the process easy.