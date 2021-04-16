The+Masters+Golf+Tournament+is+Back

The Masters has returned from a five-month hiatus to showcase the best golf talent in the world in a four day stroke play tournament. The field consists of 88 players from across the world, with Dustin Johnson looking to defend his title from last year’s Masters. Last year’s tournament was much different than others – much like with everything during the COVID-19 pandemic – as the tournament was postponed until November instead of April. This year’s tournament is a partial return to normalcy, as it is in the first half of April and there is limited in-person attendance with a mask requirement on-grounds.

Reigning champion Dustin Johnson has the best odds of winning the tournament at 9-1, while 2015 champion Jordan Speith and 2021 Players’ Championship winner Justin Thomas have 10-1 odds at donning the iconic green jacket that every Masters winner receives. Rounding out some of the other contenders are Bryson DeChambeau at 11-1, Jon Rahm at 12-1, and Rory McIlroy at 14-1. One noticeable absence from the tournament is five-time winner Tiger Woods, who withdrew from the tournament after receiving serious injuries to his legs and back after a car accident in late February 2021. Woods won the tournament in 2019, capping off an incredible comeback story after not winning a major since 2008 and going through a very public scandal in the early 2010s.

The Masters is considered by many to be the most iconic golf tournament in the world due to the prestige it has garnered since the first tournament in 1934. It ushers in the spring, with its famous azaleas blooming every year and the sound of birds chirping.