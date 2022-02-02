It has been a fairly mild winter so far – but this is the Midwest, and things can change at any moment. We have a major snow storm (Winter Storm Landon) brewing and it is expected to hit late Tuesday night and continue throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The predictions on exactly how much central Illinois will receive are scattered, although this area of the state is in the center of the storm’s track and it would be reasonable to expect about a foot of snow.

Precipitation will begin Tuesday morning, although Tuesday will be mostly safe as the temperature will remain warm enough to prevent freezing and the area will experience rain. The temperature will slowly drop throughout the day and into the evening and cross below freezing at about midnight. During this period, the rain will develop into ice, although most people will be asleep and not out. By the time many wake up on Wednesday morning, there will already be several inches of snow on the ground and snowfall will continue late into Wednesday night and potentially as late as noon on Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning from Tuesday night into Thursday evening has already been issued, stating that “Total snow accumulations in excess of 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible” will occur.

If Springfield gets 12 inches of snow, it will be the single snowiest day in the city since 2013. This is no cause for alarm as simple preparation and planning will prevent any issues that can arise from storms such as these. The CDC has recommendations on what to do to prepare for a major snow event. The single most important piece of advice is to try to avoid driving unless there is no other option. There is plenty of time on Tuesday to get anything needed for the next several days, so try to get everything needed then. If driving is necessary, it is almost certain that you will have to shovel a large amount of snow. Do this in short periods, taking frequent breaks. Lift with your legs to avoid strain on your back.

The CDC page mentioned earlier provides a list of things to pack in a car if you need it, with the most important things being water, warm clothing, a shovel, jumper cables, and a cell phone with extra batteries and a way to charge it. If you know you must go out, fill your tank with gas first. A car can run for a very long time idling on a full tank of gas. If your car does get stuck, it is vital to clear the tailpipe of snow as often as possible and ensure it stays clear.

If you have everything you need already in your home, great! This snowstorm will only last a few days and everything will clear up. There is no need to worry about snow. If preparations are made, and supplies are stocked for several days, being forced to stay home can be quite enjoyable and be a time to relax a bit. Just be careful and stay safe and warm!