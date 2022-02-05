Microsoft Buys Activision: What Could This Mean for the Future of Gaming?

Very recently, Microsoft made a huge purchase that is sure to shake up the current world of gaming. The huge, American multinational technology and software company responsible for making gaming consoles such as the Microsoft Xbox 360 and Series X, bought out Activision Blizzard. The total cash transaction totaled to be $68.7 billion.

Activision Blizzard Inc. is a very popular video game holding company responsible for critically acclaimed titles such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Sylanders, and Crash Bandicoot. These titles will now be owned by Microsoft. Which leads to the question: What could this mean for the future of gaming?

While it is too early to determine the impact the sale will have, one can speculate Sony may possibly not be able to continue producing future Activision games for the PlayStation consoles. As many may know, Microsoft and Sony are in competition when it comes to their gaming and platforms. This could potentially mean the decrease in future Sony products since people may no longer be able to play some of their favorite games when they come out with newer titles. Activision accepted the deal from Microsoft and allowed themselves to be purchased.

Now being led by Microsoft, Activision might be able to produce more quality games at a more effective rate. Microsoft is obviously looking to take their company to the next level with this major transaction. The company is opening doors to further gaming innovations. PlayStation, however, has yet to really make a huge move like Microsoft did. Could this transaction mean less revenue for Sony? Only time will tell, but whatever the case, gamers and supporters alike are going to be in for a surprise from Microsoft. That can almost be guaranteed.