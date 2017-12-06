‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

The Research, Wings and Other Things event presented the benefits of getting involved in research and internships during a student’s undergraduate or graduate career.

The Research Society, the Career Development Center, the Office of Internships, and Prior Learning cosponsored the event, which highlighted the ways students could use opportunities on campus to forward their careers.

Keenan Dungey, associate vice-chancellor for Research and Institutional Effectiveness, emphasized how UIS can support and fund student research efforts.

“Undergraduate students and graduate students are able to acquire grants, contacts, and apply for nationally competitive scholarships,” Dungey said.

A representative from a variety of campus organizations described how students can use resources here on campus to be proactive in their job search.

Kristin Nisbet-White, spokesperson for the Career Development Center, noted how students can make appointments for resume building and mock interviews. They can also use the development center to find new volunteer opportunities.

A student-panel also demonstrated the ways students have gotten involved. All panel members were alumni or current students and have held internship positions or completed research in the past.

Mackenzie Atchie, who graduated in 2016, focused her undergraduate research around domestic violence.

Despite the time-consuming nature of her work, she said that it was a worthwhile experience, and that current students should really consider initiating their own academic research.

“I don’t think research gets a lot of attention sometimes,” said Atchie. “I didn’t know a lot about research when I came here. If it hadn’t been for one of my teachers work, I wouldn’t be involved in research.”

If you are interested in more information about starting your own research, visit uis.edu/undergraduateresearch/.

To learn more about internship opportunities on campus, email ipl@uis.edu. For information regarding career development, email: careerservices@uis.edu.