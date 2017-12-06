Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Campus News

‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

Tamarra Newbern, Staff WriterDecember 6, 2017

Mounika Bayavarapu

Mounika Bayavarapu

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Research, Wings and Other Things event presented the benefits of getting involved in research and internships during a student’s undergraduate or graduate career.
The Research Society, the Career Development Center, the Office of Internships, and Prior Learning cosponsored the event, which highlighted the ways students could use opportunities on campus to forward their careers.
Keenan Dungey, associate vice-chancellor for Research and Institutional Effectiveness, emphasized how UIS can support and fund student research efforts.
“Undergraduate students and graduate students are able to acquire grants, contacts, and apply for nationally competitive scholarships,” Dungey said.
A representative from a variety of campus organizations described how students can use resources here on campus to be proactive in their job search.
Kristin Nisbet-White, spokesperson for the Career Development Center, noted how students can make appointments for resume building and mock interviews. They can also use the development center to find new volunteer opportunities.
A student-panel also demonstrated the ways students have gotten involved. All panel members were alumni or current students and have held internship positions or completed research in the past.
Mackenzie Atchie, who graduated in 2016, focused her undergraduate research around domestic violence.
Despite the time-consuming nature of her work, she said that it was a worthwhile experience, and that current students should really consider initiating their own academic research.
“I don’t think research gets a lot of attention sometimes,” said Atchie. “I didn’t know a lot about research when I came here. If it hadn’t been for one of my teachers work, I wouldn’t be involved in research.”
If you are interested in more information about starting your own research, visit uis.edu/undergraduateresearch/.
To learn more about internship opportunities on campus, email ipl@uis.edu. For information regarding career development, email: careerservices@uis.edu.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

Campus Senate debates teachers’ time spent on research

The Campus Senate discussed UIS faculty workload at their Dec. 1 meeting, addressing concerns about instructors receiving work for non-instructional w...

UIS computer science club scores huge victory at National Cyber League
UIS computer science club scores huge victory at National Cyber League
Professors’ environmental research published internationally
Professors’ environmental research published internationally
Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best
Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Campus News

    Campus Senate debates teachers’ time spent on research

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Campus News

    UIS computer science club scores huge victory at National Cyber League

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Campus News

    Professors’ environmental research published internationally

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Archives

    Professional Clothing Drive helps students look their best

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Campus News

    UIS Green Fee Committee encourages project ideas

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Campus News

    Seinfeld coming to UIS, despite not liking college campus performances

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Campus News

    Needle Arts Club to have first charity sale after Thanksgiving

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Campus News

    College students encouraged to effect social change

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Campus News

    Counseling Center group supports sexual assault victims

  • ‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv

    Campus News

    UIS fundraiser aims to raise $40 million by 2022

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
‘Research, Wings, and Other Things’ showcase student research and job opportunitiesv