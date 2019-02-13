UIS Career Connections Expo

The Career Development Center will hold their annual Career Connections Expo in The Recreation and Athletics Center (TRAC) from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on February 14.

The Expo is an opportunity for students to network with potential employers, identify opportunities for jobs and internships, and practice their professional etiquette. Recruiters from over 120 businesses, government agencies, and other organizations will be present. These include the cities of Springfield and Peoria, the Decatur police department, the Office of the Auditor General, the offices of both Senators Richard Durbin and Tammy Duck worth, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Springfield Clinic.

Before attending the Expo, the Career Development Center recommends those interested in attending make a number of preparations beforehand. It is recommended that one have their resume read and reviewed, that prospective attendees make use of the online tool Optimal Resume in order to create better resumes and cover letter, and that they research the companies attending that they are interested in prior to the Expo. The Career Development Center will also have a coaching and information table at the event itself.

The recommended dress code for this event is business-casual. This means that those identifying as more masculine should wear a long-sleeve button-down or polo shirt, dress pants such as khakis with a leather belt, dress shoes and dark socks; ties are acceptable but not necessary. For those identifying as more feminine, this means tailored shirts or blouses, dress pants or knee-length skirts, and leather shoes or heels of a height comfortable for a fair amount of walking. Solid colors and dark shoes are recommended for both.

The Career Development Center holds drop-in/call-in hours on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 2 pm to 4 p.m. Their phone number is (217) 206-6508.