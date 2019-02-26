UIS Student Satisfaction Survey

Between February 20 and March 8, UIS students are encouraged to take the Student Satisfaction Inventory.

Administered by Ruffalo Noel Levitz, the survey is a chance for UIS students to provide opinions on the current state of the university. To access the survey, check your UIS outlook account for an email from Chancellor Koch, click the link provided and submit your responses. The survey must be completed in one sitting and should take no more than a few minutes.

The survey asks that you rank the importance and quality of expectations we have for the university. Questions you can expect to see range from the quality of living spaces on campus, the tutoring services we have available and the investment of our tuition.

As the Chancellor’s email states, this survey is a chance for the student body to make their voices heard. Any and all data collected during this survey will be used by the UIS administration to “make noticeable changes to improve students’ experiences on campus”.

Past changes the university has made in response to this survey include the construction of the student union, expanded hours for student services, and an overhaul of the advising app. While recent decisions by the UIS administration may make students feel that their voice on this campus carries no weight, this survey is giving the student a chance to speak from an official platform.

We the students of UIS have the power to create a strong university experience for themselves and future generations, but only if they participate in surveys such as this. Urge your friends to take this survey and spread the word however you can.

If you need another incentive to participate, completing the survey automatically enters you in a drawing for one of thirty-five Amazon gift cards. If you have any questions about the survey, email Dr. Keenan Dungey, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Institutional Effectiveness at [email protected] uis.edu