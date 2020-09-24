PRAIRIE PROTEST SUNDAY AT 3:00 P.M.

The UIS Prairie Protest is an organized peaceful protest for the Black Lives Matter movement happening at 3:00 p.m. this Sunday 9/27 on the UIS Quad. According to the protest’s organizer Ashlyn Beasley, the goal behind this protest is to support Black lives, to come together to spread awareness and to stand up against injustice. Look for more information on events associated with this demonstration below:

Sept. 24-25: poster making opportunities with BSU (Thursday, September 24th 2 – 3:30 pm MPR at TRAC, 4 – 6:30 pm Union) and the Alphas (Friday, September 25th 2 – 5 pm MPR at TRAC)

Sept. 26: chalking around campus with SAC (1 – 5 pm)

Sept. 27: peaceful protest at 3 p.m. on the Quad

And here is the current timeline for the Sunday protest:

3:15-3:30: Opening Remarks

– Chancellor Whitney

– Van Vieregge (Student Affairs)

– Elise LoBue (ROAD Campus Committee rep)

3:30 pm: Justin introduces Joy Anna and Hasani

3:30-3:40: Hasani Begins Art (occurs throughout Protest) + Joy Anna Singing

3:42: Justin introduces Justin Jones-Felder

3:45-4:05: Geroge Floyd Reading (Justin Jones-Felder)

4:10-4:20: Voices in Praise (I Can’t Give Up Now)

4:30 – 4:45: Hasani Percussion

4:47: Justin leads the group for moment of silence

4:48 – 4:56: 7 minutes and 46 seconds worth of silence for George Floyd (symbolizing the time a knee was on his neck)

4:58 – 5:30 Open Mic

5:32-5:45: Chants and Signs being raised

5:46: Closing Remarks