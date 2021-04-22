Brookens Library Construction

Students who have been on the UIS campus the last couple of weeks have probably seen, and most definitely heard, the commotion around Brookens Library. The sound of jack-hammers and heavy machinery has permeated throughout the campus as a renovation of the over 40-year-old library has begun. Fences have been placed around the library, making the commute a little longer, and the sidewalks have been demolished. In 2019, a $45 billion spending package aimed at public works construction was approved by the Illinois State Legislature. Within the spending package was $35 million allocated to UIS for the construction of a brand-new 50,000 square foot learning center. The center will sit between the Health and Sciences Building and the Union, housing many of the services that the library now offers, including the Center for Online Learning Research and Service and the Center for Academic Success.

In response to the new addition to the UIS campus, Brookens Library will be converted into more classroom space for an ever-growing community. The library underwent a renovation in 2018, as a classroom space was added on the main floor alongside carpeting and a new printing and scanning area. For the Fall 2021 semester, the university plans to hold more in-person courses as more vaccines are rolled out to current students, faculty and staff.